Deck up your rooms with stylish wallpapers
If you are looking for bespoke, affordable, and luxurious wallpapers to adorn your walls, look no more! Life n Colors offers a variety of designs that can be personalised as well.
As they launch their latest collection Suneherii, co-founder Apourva chats with Indulge on the designs and how wallpapers consumption is slowly changing.
Tell us about your latest collection.
Suneherii brings beautiful Indian art and traditional patterns to wallpaper. It showcases a variety of designs, including Indian art forms in medieval times and paintings of Indian mythology. The silhouette is made keeping in mind the modern decor and pastel colors to match a well-traveled audience.
What do you keep in mind when designing?
We adopt a holistic approach that incorporates research, travel, collaboration, and authenticity. We start by delving into various aspects of art and design relevant to our collection’s theme. We also research various trends, materials, techniques, and market demands. Ultimately, our goal is to create visually captivating designs that narrate compelling stories.
One myth about Wallpaper you want to bust
Wallpapers are confined to repeated patterns and are limited in their design possibilities with common motifs or prints.
We craft wallpapers with intricate work inspired by various artistic styles and traditions, provide customizable options thereby avoiding any sense of commonality or restriction, committed to affordability, inclusivity, and democratisation of design, allowing individuals from all walks of life to bring elements of luxury and sophistication into their living spaces.
How does wallpaper benefit the look of the room over paint?
Unlike paint, which typically provides a solid color, wallpapers can introduce detailed imagery, geometric patterns, or textured surfaces, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of a space. One of the key strengths of wallpapers is their ability to be personalised.
How has consumer interest in wallpapers changed over the years?
Consumers are increasingly drawn to mural wallpapers that tell a story or convey a deeper meaning. Wallpapers engage viewers on an emotional or narrative level. This shift suggests a desire for more personalised and expressive interior design choices that resonate with individual preferences. Also, we’ve noticed that clients are increasingly seeking customization options. Their willingness to experiment indicates a departure from the conventional designs that make a statement and command attention. Additionally, clients are increasingly using wallpapers on multiple walls within the same room, creating immersive and visually captivating environments.
Tips for wallpaper maintenance…
Different types of wallpaper may require specific care instructions. We would suggest that clients should always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines. Another tip is that, when cleaning wallpaper, avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners, as they can damage the surface. Instead, opt for mild soapy water or specialised wallpaper cleaners.
Any upcoming collection
We’re currently in the process of crafting an exciting new collection that draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of vintage world art.
Available online. Price on Request