This collection of garden accessories will inspire you to spend more time amidst nature

From the period of romanticism, to the 21 century, nature as a form of inspiration never gets old. While some look at nature as something in the background, others immerse themselves in it, observe and get inspired. While being in nature is one of the best ways to unwind and de-stress, it is also one of the best sources for inspiration, and this was exactly the idea behind The Garden Room’s Twined Threads collection consisting of garden furniture and accessories. This collection celebrates the essence of nature itself, drawing direct inspiration from the organic beauty found out doors. The inspiration of this collection came right from where the furniture is supposed to be kept, from amidst nature itself, primarily a fallen leaf.

“The intricate weaving patterns in this collection mirror the veins of a leaf, capturing the delicate details that reflect the natural world’s understated beauty. We aimed to transform this simple element into a design that is both familiar and visually captivating,” says Siddhant Agarwal , the co-founder.

Their main aim was to transform a natural form as delicate as a leaf into a product that is durable, functional, and evokes curiosity. The initial sketches were also made keeping the shape of a leaf in mind — using a lot of curves and network like patterns. This made sure the form and feel of the product stays true to its nature.