The Moonflower collection brings mother Earth into your house

You wake up to a crisp morning, feeling a cool breeze as you gaze out side, where autumn flowers are in full bloom, bathed in the warm glow of the sun. The chilly breeze is refreshing, yet you long to bask in the comforting rays of autumn sunshine streaming through your window, illuminating everything around you. The vibrant, colourful view outside is the perfect inspiration to infuse your home with the same warmth from Freedom Tree Home offers a stunning range of rugs, furniture, ceramics, décor, lighting, and even apparel, bringing beauty and energy. The Moonflower collection from Freedom Tree Home offers a stunning range of rugs, furniture, ceramics, décor, lighting, and even apparel, bringing beauty and colour into every corner of your space.
This collection, heavily inspired by nature and celestial bodies, beautifully encapsulates the interesting relationship between each element. The connection between planets, a flower and a bee, white moths and moonlight, and pollinators and scents of flowers is what reflects in the designs. “Recognising the attraction of planets is a step in bridging earth and the cosmic elements. The very heavens are held together by the attractive forces of gravity, and lunar and solar positions influence planting and harvesting. We leap to the suggestion that each planet is linked to specific astrological signs, planets, and elements.” says Rashi Jain, the designer.
Motifs like sinuous line work, charming nocturnal creatures, fragrant night flowers, mathematical phases of the moon and cosmic elements can be seen in the designs.
The name of the collection is inspired by moon light shining on white flowers like Jasmine, Har Shringar, and Raat Rani.
Each element of the idea inspired a unique colour palette. The celestial motifs incorporate shades of silvered blue and green, while they are layered with details in lime, emerald, sea green, coral pinks and soft terracotta. “Cooler colours also give the illusion of a larger space,” says Neeharika Venkatesh Naidu, the print designer. While the prints with celestial bodies embody cool colours, the prints with motifs of flowers and earth embody earthy and warm shades. These contrasts are balanced with colours like soft clay and grey-like sage, which give a twist to neutrals. The cherry on the cake is metallics which they have added to give a mystic look.
While all their pieces bring colour and joy, some of the must-haves are — the celestial ceramics collection, which as the name suggests, has serve-ware with vibrant celestial motifs; the Moonflower trolley, a perfect bar accent featuring prints of night flowers and constellations; the Palm trivet, a décor piece with the golden ratio embossed on it, celebrates nature’s proportions and geometry; and their hand woven rugs.
Much of the product is worked on by artisans and craftspeople, pre serving traditions and skills. Nature heavy elements and motifs give a rustic feel which natural fabrics can do justice to. The rugs are hand woven by artisans in tribal areas, with pure cotton and wool, while the upholstery is made with heavy cot ton fabrics, chenille and boucle, and weaves with upcycled yarn; and ceramics are hand painted.
Starts from INR 520. At Film Nagar. Also available online.