The Moonflower collection brings mother Earth into your house

The name of the collection is inspired by moon light shining on white flowers like Jasmine, Har Shringar, and Raat Rani.

Each element of the idea inspired a unique colour palette. The celestial motifs incorporate shades of silvered blue and green, while they are layered with details in lime, emerald, sea green, coral pinks and soft terracotta. “Cooler colours also give the illusion of a larger space,” says Neeharika Venkatesh Naidu, the print designer. While the prints with celestial bodies embody cool colours, the prints with motifs of flowers and earth embody earthy and warm shades. These contrasts are balanced with colours like soft clay and grey-like sage, which give a twist to neutrals. The cherry on the cake is metallics which they have added to give a mystic look.

While all their pieces bring colour and joy, some of the must-haves are — the celestial ceramics collection, which as the name suggests, has serve-ware with vibrant celestial motifs; the Moonflower trolley, a perfect bar accent featuring prints of night flowers and constellations; the Palm trivet, a décor piece with the golden ratio embossed on it, celebrates nature’s proportions and geometry; and their hand woven rugs.