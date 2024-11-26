Sanctuaries of solace

Crafting cosy spaces

Characterised by muted and earthy tones, Charita explains that Scandinavian-inspired home decor “emphasises minimalism, clean lines, natural materials like wood, bamboo, and rattan to create spaces that feel warm and decluttered.” For Delhi-based historians Saarang Narayan and Neha Chaudhary, who recently returned home from the UK, renovating their room and the extended home meant adding more warmth to their interiors. “We wanted our room to feel warm, cosy, and functionalist. Personally, Saarang and I aren’t fans of glass. As a part-time potter myself, I gravitate towards organic, earthy aesthetics over shiny, artificial materials,” says Neha.

Saarang’s love for wood adds another layer of meaning. “Wood holds a personal significance for me. Whether it’s cricket bats or building guitars, my connection to it runs deep. I enjoy things related to carpentry so the choice of wood was more meaningful, while also being a long-lasting alternative to metal or glass.”

Rajnath Kamath, a Bengaluru-based homeowner, exemplifies how global styles like Japandi are being adapted to Indian homes, combining functionality with personal narratives. ”When we started discussing the renovation, Charita introduced us to the concept of Japandi — a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design. It immediately clicked for us.

The simplicity, the clean lines, the muted colours — it fits perfectly with the vision we had for our home,” says Rajnath, whose father was an interior designer. “My father’s approach to space stayed with me but we wanted a fresh start with a more minimalist and functional design. The heavy, dark teak furniture that was popular back then no longer suited the space, especially since the natural light has been blocked by new multi-story buildings around us,” he adds.