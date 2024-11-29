This collection of martini tables is a celebration of modern sophistication and timeless elegance

Imagine a piece of furniture that’s not just functional, but a celebration of indulgence — a martini table. Small in size but powerful in impact, these compact designs elevate any space they occupy. Whether beside your favourite armchair, nestled against a sofa, or perched next to a luxurious bathtub, a martini table is ready to hold your cocktail, a warm matcha, or a fresh bouquet. With their elegant proportions and bold designs, they do more than serve a function — they set a mood, spark conversation, and infuse a sense of quiet opulence into your home.
Rabyana, a luxury brand known for its exquisite home accessories, redefines refined relaxation with its exclusive collection of martini tables. Crafted from luxurious materials like polished marble, float glass, and finished with golden accents or sleek black nickel, Rabyana’s designs capture understated glamour. Each table is more than just a functional piece; it is a work of art that reflects personal style and sophistication. In both grand and intimate settings, these tables make a striking statement.
“Our collection of martini tables is a celebration of modern sophistication and timeless elegance. Designed with luxurious materials and sleek lines, they complement both contemporary and classic interiors, seamlessly blending style and function,” says founder Abhaye Gupta.
The Aurora Martini Table embodies modern indulgence with its sculptural golden glass base and gleaming marble top, bringing airy elegance to any space. The Enchanted Echo Martini Table offers a striking contrast, featuring a satin-finished black nickel base and textured black cast glass, creating a moody, industrial-chic allure.
For those who appreciate timeless luxury, the Luxe Textured Martini Table pairs serene grey marble with a sleek black nickel aluminum top, blending natural stone and metal effortlessly. Finally, the Helios Martini Table, with its gold aluminum frame and black float-glass top, transforms any room into a sculptural masterpiece.
Rabyana’s martini tables aren’t just furniture — they are invitations to unwind in style, transforming any space into an oasis of elegance.
Price starts at INR 3,500.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain