This collection, a blend of modern and new, has statement eye-catching pieces for your home

What is interesting about this collection is that they have collaborated with artisans skilled in traditional hand carving techniques. They aim to empower them economically, while contributing to the domestic economy of the country. New designs are floated to a widespread network of artisans, who then create samples of these designs. The sampling stage leads to the identification of design flaws or the scope of further artistic enhancements. This, they say, is the longest stage since any new design is tested for stability, weight balance, finishing.

There’s a strong emphasis on artisanal detailing, seen in the intricate handwork. The carvings are done by hand and there is no use of modern machinery. The metallic options in the collection follow modern geometric patterns and add a contemporary flair, especially in the mirrors and lighting pieces. This collection skilfully blends traditional craftsmanship with sleek, modern aesthetics, resulting in pieces that feel timeless yet fresh.