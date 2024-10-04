This collection, a blend of modern and new, has statement eye-catching pieces for your home

‘Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?’ A mirror is one of the most stunning accessories in a house, which also gives an optical illusion of a bigger space. This collection of luxury home décor has not only stunning mirrors but also lawn ornaments, lamps, wall clocks, and coffee tables. Every piece is unique in its own way.
When we asked what the five must haves of this collection are, Kabir Kushal excitedly named; The Sorcerer’s Stone, a heavy and large clock handmade from white marble with brass inlay. Arched Window, a window-like mirror with an arched hood. Sky Full of Stars, 81 round mirrors with gleaming golden metal. Velvet Symphony, a floor lamp is draped in finely stitched lush velvet. And lastly, Dakhil, a 6-foot-tall floor mirror, intricately hand carved on mango wood which is a perfect addition to entryways or hallways.
What is interesting about this collection is that they have collaborated with artisans skilled in traditional hand carving techniques. They aim to empower them economically, while contributing to the domestic economy of the country. New designs are floated to a widespread network of artisans, who then create samples of these designs. The sampling stage leads to the identification of design flaws or the scope of further artistic enhancements. This, they say, is the longest stage since any new design is tested for stability, weight balance, finishing.
There’s a strong emphasis on artisanal detailing, seen in the intricate handwork. The carvings are done by hand and there is no use of modern machinery. The metallic options in the collection follow modern geometric patterns and add a contemporary flair, especially in the mirrors and lighting pieces. This collection skilfully blends traditional craftsmanship with sleek, modern aesthetics, resulting in pieces that feel timeless yet fresh.
To seamlessly execute the design elements, the materials they have used are Mango wood and Iron. While mango wood is known for its durability, distinctive grain patterns, ability to be intricately carved, and environmental stability; Iron is a heavy and sturdy metal, providing an apt base for electroplating with high-quality layers of metals like brass, nickel, and copper. Electroplating on iron provides a hard surface that is resistant to corrosion and wear. The metalwork on these products also includes hammered textures and polished finishes, lending a modern and luxurious feel to these designs.
This collection is a reflection of modern homes who are increasingly embracing a blend of old and new, where sleek, contemporary elements coexist with vintage-inspired décor. It brings a sense of freshness and geometric elegance, while also evoking a timeless appeal.
“With the growing competition in home décor brands, a discerning customer finds it difficult to get their hands on a truly unique product. The inspiration behind the OTD Luxe collection was to offer high-quality and unique designs to décor enthusiasts seeking premium, statement pieces that are not only functional but deeply personal,” says Kabir Kaushal, the founder.
With the trend leaning more and more towards décor that reflects a sense of individuality, this collection is a perfection addition to your home.
Story by Ananya Mehta