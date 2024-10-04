This new collection gives a unique twist to the conventional use of vases

What makes a coffee table do more than just serve as a place to keep your coffee mugs? It’s a place to keep beautiful vases! From a statement piece in itself to an accessory to place beautiful flowers on, a vase is truly multi-purpose.

The Dhaat collection by Whispering Homes, featuring interestingly designed vases, is inspired by the timeless beauty of raw materials and the artistry of traditional craftsmanship. It explores the interplay between industrial strength and intricate design, using metal as a core material while infusing it with a handcrafted feel. The result is a collection that re-imagines metal in a new light, blending both durability and elegance.

The collection primarily uses iron and aluminium, chosen for their strength and versatility. To achieve the distinctive textured finishes, a combination of techniques like powder coating, hand-polishing and acid etching is used.