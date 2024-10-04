This new collection gives a unique twist to the conventional use of vases

What makes a coffee table do more than just serve as a place to keep your coffee mugs? It’s a place to keep beautiful vases! From a statement piece in itself to an accessory to place beautiful flowers on, a vase is truly multi-purpose.
The Dhaat collection by Whispering Homes, featuring interestingly designed vases, is inspired by the timeless beauty of raw materials and the artistry of traditional craftsmanship. It explores the interplay between industrial strength and intricate design, using metal as a core material while infusing it with a handcrafted feel. The result is a collection that re-imagines metal in a new light, blending both durability and elegance.
The collection primarily uses iron and aluminium, chosen for their strength and versatility. To achieve the distinctive textured finishes, a combination of techniques like powder coating, hand-polishing and acid etching is used.
The fusion of sleek metal surfaces with a paper-like texture, create a visual and tactile contrast; while minimalist geometric shapes maintain functionality while drawing attention to the intricate finishes. There is also a distinctive focus on keeping the rawness of the metals intact.
The colour palette includes neutral, earthy colours to emphasise the raw beauty of the metals and to allow the textures to take centre stage. The shades of greys, browns, and blacks provide a contemporary look, while the muted palette enhances the collection’s modern industrial feel, keeping it versatile enough to complement a wide variety of home decor styles.
According to ... three signature pieces that stand out in the collection are Tall Metal Vase, with its sleek form and textured metal surface; Geometric Round Vase with a soft, rounded shape and tactile finish, combines modern design with a handmade touch; and the Textured Cylindrical Vase, a contemporary take on the classic vase form, featuring sharp geometric lines softened by its intricate, paper-like texture, creating a beautiful contrast that’s sure to catch the eye.
Story by Ananya Mehta