Get the party started with these innovative Diwali gifts

The festive atmosphere is vibrant, and we’re all preparing to celebrate in the right spirit. With Diwali approaching, many of us are busy making lists of people we would like to send gifts. Alongside family, our lists include long-time friends, colleagues, and of course, the boss, who certainly deserves a thoughtful present. Choosing gifts for different people can be challenging, so to help you out, here are some fantastic gift ideas that your friends will surely appreciate.
Say cheers!
From Latambarcem Brewers, the Borecha Family Pack — non-alcoholic drink pack is ideal for friends who don’t drink alcohol. Designed to meet hydration needs, most of the drinks are sugar-free yet flavourful. The 15-pack includes Kombucha, Zero Sugar K, Sparkling Iced Tea, Green Juicy Cocktail, and Vintage Soda S. Crafted thoughtfully, these beverages offer a remarkable experience, and the variety of flavours will encourage the recipient to restock.
Price: INR 1,520. Available online.
Blend it like...
The BlendJet2 portable blender by BlendJet is perfect for friends or family members who are always on the go. Frequent travellers often sacrifice healthy eating for convenience, but this portable blender allows them to prepare nutritious smoothies and protein shakes in just 20 seconds. With TurboJet technology that powers the blades at 275 revolutions per second, a single charge can last for up to 15 blends, making it an ideal gift for health-conscious travellers.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Let‘s party!
The Chilli Pataka Party by MasterChow is a delectable assortment designed to elevate your Asian-inspired culinary creations. This flavourful combo includes a variety of sauces and condiments that strike the perfect balance between heat and flavour, ensuring a bold and spicy dining experience that will tantalise your taste buds. It’s specifically crafted to bring the essence of restaurant-style Asian cuisine directly into your home.With this combo, meal preparation becomes not only simple but also an exciting adventure in cooking. Gift this to your loved ones and transform your everyday meals into vibrant, gourmet experiences.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
For the health conscious
This Diwali, honor health and tradition with Denzour‘s Denz Xpert Whey Protein in the Shahi Kheer flavour. This product captures the festive spirit of rich, traditional tastes while enhancing your daily nutrition. It’s a considerate way to promote wellness while savouring the flavours of the season. Embrace the gifting spirit with this unique option that blends taste and health, making it a perfect choice for your loved ones.
Price: INR 3,899. Available online.
Mix, grind, repeat
This Diwali, simplify your kitchen chores with the Thermocool Jetplus Mixer Grinder. Featuring a robust 550-watt motor and sturdy stainless steel blades, it efficiently tackles all your grinding and mixing requirements. This versatile appliance is perfect for gifting, combining convenience and elegance, and is an excellent addition to any festive kitchen.
Price: INR 1,815. Available online.
Just swing it
If you have a friend or colleague who loves nature and has a beautifully set up terrace garden or balcony, the Loom Crafts swing is the perfect gift. This double-seater swing features a durable aluminum frame and a teak wood base, woven with synthetic wicker and braid. It includes comfy cushions made from 100 per cent dyed acrylic fabric with PU foam. This swing will enhance their outdoor space, making it a wonderful spot for long conversations with loved ones.
Price: INR 1,50,000. Available online.