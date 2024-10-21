Get the party started with these innovative Diwali gifts

The festive atmosphere is vibrant, and we’re all preparing to celebrate in the right spirit. With Diwali approaching, many of us are busy making lists of people we would like to send gifts. Alongside family, our lists include long-time friends, colleagues, and of course, the boss, who certainly deserves a thoughtful present. Choosing gifts for different people can be challenging, so to help you out, here are some fantastic gift ideas that your friends will surely appreciate.