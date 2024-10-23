5 festive home décor picks to elevate your Diwali celebrations

Diwali home décor is all about creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects the festival’s spirit of light and joy. Start by adorning your space with vibrant rangoli designs at the entrance, using colourful powders, flowers, or even coloured rice. String lights and diyas (oil lamps) add a magical glow, illuminating every corner; add some agarbattis to create an enchanting ambience in your home. Incorporate traditional elements like brass or clay lanterns for an authentic touch. Fresh flowers and aromatic candles can enhance the ambience further, filling your home with delightful scents. Don’t forget to display colourful cushions and festive table settings, creating a festive haven that welcomes family and friends to celebrate together. Here are five home décor picks to help you with your festivities.
Let’s dine together
This Diwali, elevate your home and dining experience with Borosil’s new Larah Premia Dinner Set Collection, featuring beautifully embossed designs that are not only visually stunning but also tactilely engaging. The collection’s elegant designs effortlessly enhance any dining table, perfectly complementing your modern home décor. Inspired by contemporary kitchenware trends, the dinner sets are not only sophisticated but also built to last. They beautifully blend aesthetic charm with practical functionality, making them the perfect choice for marking new beginnings in both your home and life.
Price: INR 5,995 onwards. Available online.
Timeless beauty
Elevate your serving experience with the Poppy Flower Scarlet Steel Trays from India Circus, a stunning blend of modern elegance and practical design. These trays feature a chic print with gold electroplating and an enamel finish, perfect for showcasing your desserts, cakes, and more. Ideal for any occasion, they are essential for contemporary entertaining and will remain a staple in your serveware collection for years to come. Enhance your gatherings with the stylish, space-saving tiered serving trays from India Circus, where timeless beauty seamlessly combines with everyday functionality.
Price: INR 3,059. Available online.
Aroma filled homes
ITC Mangaldeep is well-known for its wide range of high-quality agarbattis (incense sticks) and other spiritual products that enhance the atmosphere of any space. The brand takes pride in offering a diverse selection of fragrances, each inspired by rich traditions and cultural heritage. From calming sandalwood to invigorating floral scents, these agarbattis are crafted to create an enchanting ambience in your home. During festive occasions, their delightful aromas will fill your living spaces, promoting a sense of peace and positivity. Light these incense sticks to invite uplifting vibes and foster a pure sense of devotion, making your celebrations even more special.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Let there be joy
This festive season, treat yourself and your loved ones to a magical and aromatic experience with the Soulflower Aromatherapy gift box, featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of aroma oils. This collection includes classic scents like Rajnigandha, Orange, Jasmine, and White Oudh, as well as unique fragrances such as Aqua Forest, Soulgreen, and Love is in the Air, among others. These delightful aromas are designed to evoke feelings of joy, purity, and spirituality. You can enhance the ambience using a ceramic or electric diffuser, or by mixing 4-5 drops of the aroma oil with 100 ml of water to create a refreshing spray for curtains, pillows, and other areas in your home. The products are made with natural and organic ingredients sourced from Soulflower’s farm in Rajasthan.
Price: INR 1,500. Available online.
Spirit of luxury
Enhance your Diwali celebrations with this luxurious set, thoughtfully curated to include a premium tea blend, festive treats, and elegant accessories. This magnificent collection embodies the spirit of luxury and the joy of giving, making it the perfect choice for any Diwali gathering. The VAHDAM India Luxury Collection Gift Set includes a delightful Rose Gulkand Chai, a delicious Hazelnut Chocolate Laddoo, and a set of Rose Agarbatti with a wooden stand. To create a warm atmosphere, it features two exquisite ceramic candles. For entertainment, the set comes with a deck of playing cards and two Rangoli stencils, ensuring a well-rounded festive experience. This comprehensive gift set is truly designed to elevate your Diwali festivities.
Price: INR 2,599. Available online.