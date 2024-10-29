Diwali decor ideas to spruce up your cosy corners

As Diwali approaches, one is constantly involved in cleaning their home and filling it with positivity. These latest home décor drops will help you choose that perfect piece that goes well with the rooms, the festive décors and can also be kept in mind for gifting purposes.
Make your den cosier by placing fluffy, vibrant and comforting cushions. Check out Onset Homes’ Jashn collection which draws inspiration from the game of cards or Taash and creates vibrant linens with the help of well-known motifs. Playing with colours and symbols, these pieces add an elegant touch to your décor.
Candles are an important part of the festival of lights. While we often draw our attention to fancy candles, we give the candle stands a miss. Rabyana drops a series of glamorous candle holders like Enclosed Leaf Candle Holder or Aberrant Pillar Candle Holder which cannot be given a miss. These chic and stylish candle holders not only work wonders for the season but is an all-year-round accessory to your home décor.
Sarita Handa’s eponymous brand and Eeshaan Kashyap from Tablescape collaborate to unveil the ‘Festive Edit’ which pays tribute to modern designs which honour traditional crafts and motifs used in Handa's designs. Complete with diyas, platters, cutlery and others, the collection comprises functional, aesthetic pieces which redefine luxury.
Straight from the Diwali drop of Ishatvam comes some of the season’s best tableware. Give your tables a transformation with these subtle yet unique pieces which warmth and magic while you host your house-parties.
Seva Home’s Dil Se Collection pays a tribute to the Warli art of Maharashtra. Hand-poured candles and diffuser come with a beautiful casing with Warli art designs by local artisans. It’s a combination of luxury and sustainability. These are available as heirloom candles, medley candles, divine candles and avante garde candles and diffuser. These are also perfect for Diwali gifting choices.
Nestasia’s Diwali drop is all about honouring the traditional art and crafts of the country. The range of tea-light holders and glass lamps are inspired by the terracotta, Gaia, Lippan art and festive motifs.
Looking for something different yet chic and elegant for the house parties and sit down family breakfasts, check out the Lattice White Bread Plate by Plate and Peonie. These sophisticated plates in classic whites can never go wrong and will complement every decor on the table.
Make all heads turn towards your dining space with this Botanical Beauty Table Cover from India Circus. Made with cotton it is durable and long lasting with an eye catching chic botanical motif. This will add a charm of sophistication to not only your dining area but other surfaces as well.
If luxury decor and gifting is your go-to game then check out OMA Living's wonderful range of Diwali decor options. From charming accessories to liven up any room of the house, to candle, candle holders and diyas for the extra light during this festival, you would have them all.
