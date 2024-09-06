‘Bohemia Veneers’ marries natural beauty with eclectic charm

Wood has long been a top choice for essential home furnishings and furniture design. Duroply, renowned for its high-quality wood veneers, remains a preferred option among designers. The latest addition to their collection is the Bohemia Veneers series, which blends cutting-edge technology with exceptional craftsmanship to deliver a range of textured veneer panels that captivate with their unique designs. The natural allure of wood enhances the sophistication and depth of any surface.

“Bohemia Veneers is inspired by the free-spirited essence of Bohemian design — an artful blend of textures, natural beauty, and eclectic charm,” says Akhilesh Chitlangia from Duroply.