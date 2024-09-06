‘Bohemia Veneers’ marries natural beauty with eclectic charm

Wood has long been a top choice for essential home furnishings and furniture design. Duroply, renowned for its high-quality wood veneers, remains a preferred option among designers. The latest addition to their collection is the Bohemia Veneers series, which blends cutting-edge technology with exceptional craftsmanship to deliver a range of textured veneer panels that captivate with their unique designs. The natural allure of wood enhances the sophistication and depth of any surface.
“Bohemia Veneers is inspired by the free-spirited essence of Bohemian design — an artful blend of textures, natural beauty, and eclectic charm,” says Akhilesh Chitlangia from Duroply.
The collection features five distinct textures — flute, channel, ribbed, linen, and tube — each offering a different aesthetic. These 4 mm thick veneers come in over 35 variations, providing a rich tactile experience and versatile design options for various interior applications. They are particularly well-suited for areas subject to frequent contact, such as bed headboards, cabinets, and doors. Additionally, they are widely utilised in office spaces, residential interiors, furniture, and partitions. The veneers can be finished to achieve either a matte or open-grain look, adding to their flexibility and charm.
Each texture in the Bohemia Veneers collection is unique: Fluted panels feature grooves that create a sophisticated visual effect; Channelled panels offer a sleek and refined appearance; Ribbed panels have vertical ridges that align rhythmically; Linen panels introduce a gentle and understated texture.
This collection not only excels in visual appeal but also incorporates state-of-the-art technology. Whether you seek a dramatic or subtle enhancement, this collection is a timeless choice that can elevate the aesthetic of any space. Their adaptability makes them ideal for custom furniture, accent walls in bedrooms or living areas, and architectural elements like doors and columns.
Price on request.
Available online.
