Elevate your home with minimalist elegance with this festive collection

Sadyaska, founded by Navya and Nitya Khanna, embodies the principle that true beauty is found in simplicity. The brand is dedicated to exceptional quality and craftsmanship, supporting local Indian artisans while offering a sleek, minimalist design for contemporary interiors. With their festive collection, Sadyaska provides an ideal opportunity to refresh your home with pieces that add both warmth and sophistication.
The festive collection features a diverse range of bedding options, including luxurious bedspreads, bedding sets, sheet sets, and pillow covers. They also offer Euro shams, duvet covers, quilts, and cushions for added comfort and style. Their collection extends to home accents like throws, décor, and table linens, as well as practical items such as mattress protectors and pouches. Their gifting category provides elegant choices for special occasions.
Some of the statement pieces include the Buff and Ivory Trigon Cotton Reversible Bedspread, which combines elegance with versatility through its 300-thread count cotton fabric and reversible design. Another standout is the Buttercup Yellow and Dark Grey Diaco Cotton Trousseau Set, a 10-piece collection featuring a quilted bedcover, matching pillow covers, and velvet cushion covers, ideal for sophisticated decor. The Delight Honey Mustard Dreams Bedsheet, with its vibrant hue and embroidered pillow covers, adds a touch of sophistication, while the Honeycomb Oats Beige Woven Throw with Tassels offers warmth and style with its soft, high-quality fabric. Lastly, the Decorative Garnet Lilac Velvet Cushion Cover, with its rich lilac colour and soft texture, provides a luxurious accent to any space.
Price ranges INR 350 to INR 35,000
Available online.
