Illuminate your luxe lifestyle: Vita Moderna's Elie Saab Sapphire Chandeliers & Sources Unlimited's Skan Pendant Lights redefine opulence

Dive into the dazzling world of high-end lighting as Vita Moderna and Sources Unlimited redefine the boundaries of luxury with their latest collections. Vita Moderna’s collaboration with Elie Saab Maison and Sources Unlimited’s introduction of Penta’s Skan pendant lights showcase a marriage of sophistication and cutting-edge design, illuminating the interiors of the discerning elite.
Sapphire Chandeliers
Since its inception in 2008, Vita Moderna has been synonymous with introducing elite Italian furniture and design to the Indian market. Their latest offering, the Sapphire Chandelier Collection by Elie Saab Maison, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to classic elegance and contemporary glamour.
The collection, available in a range of dimensions, transforms any indoor space with its striking bronzed glass crystals that radiate a warm, captivating glow. The collection extends beyond chandeliers to include sophisticated wall sconces, table lamps, and floor lamps, each piece crafted to enhance and elevate the ambiance of luxury interiors.
Perfect for contemporary and luxurious settings, the collection adds a touch of glamour to living rooms, dining areas, and grand entryways. Pair these chandeliers with minimalist furniture and metallic accents to complement their bronzed tones. Rich textures such as velvet or silk in upholstery and drapery will further amplify the opulent ambiance, while neutral wall colours and mirrored surfaces can reflect and magnify the chandelier’s stunning light.
Skan Pendant Lights
In a parallel move, Sources Unlimited introduces the Skan pendant lights by Penta. This collection redefines classic lighting design with a focus on minimal volume and maximum functionality.
The Skan pendant lights, equipped with energy-efficient LED technology, are designed for both elegance and practicality. Featuring a sleek steel canopy and a broad, dimmable diffuser, these lights offer flexibility and a bright, inviting illumination. Available in a range of sizes and configurations, from single diffusers to clusters of three or five, the Skan lights cater to diverse interior design needs.
With finishes in matte lacquered red, white, and graphite-grey, the Skan collection integrates seamlessly into various design schemes. The minimalist disc design, characterised by clean lines and pure forms, highlights light as the focal point, suspended gracefully from a slender cable. This elegant form evokes the image of a bird hovering gracefully, making it a standout feature in any space.
Price on request. Available now.
