Illuminate your luxe lifestyle: Vita Moderna's Elie Saab Sapphire Chandeliers & Sources Unlimited's Skan Pendant Lights redefine opulence

Sapphire Chandeliers

Since its inception in 2008, Vita Moderna has been synonymous with introducing elite Italian furniture and design to the Indian market. Their latest offering, the Sapphire Chandelier Collection by Elie Saab Maison, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to classic elegance and contemporary glamour.

The collection, available in a range of dimensions, transforms any indoor space with its striking bronzed glass crystals that radiate a warm, captivating glow. The collection extends beyond chandeliers to include sophisticated wall sconces, table lamps, and floor lamps, each piece crafted to enhance and elevate the ambiance of luxury interiors.

Perfect for contemporary and luxurious settings, the collection adds a touch of glamour to living rooms, dining areas, and grand entryways. Pair these chandeliers with minimalist furniture and metallic accents to complement their bronzed tones. Rich textures such as velvet or silk in upholstery and drapery will further amplify the opulent ambiance, while neutral wall colours and mirrored surfaces can reflect and magnify the chandelier’s stunning light.