Add comfort to your home with stunning pieces by Darsh Designs

Custom décor represents a transformative shift in interior design, emphasising personalised and distinctive solutions tailored to individual tastes and lifestyles. Unlike generic designs, bespoke décor ensures that every element, from furniture to colour schemes, reflects the unique personality and preferences of the occupants. As both homeowners and businesses increasingly seek unique and meaningful spaces, custom décor offers a path to interiors that are not only visually captivating but also deeply personal, setting a new standard for future design.
Darsh Designs emerges as a prominent leader in the field of custom furniture, adeptly embracing the growing trend of personalised décor. Their latest collection Chairz focuses on custom-made highend chairs. “Every year, we focus on getting new collection in our catalogue. This year we focused on hand made chairs. We cater to tailor-made designer furniture so that every product is unique in itself,” says Manan Lodaria, founder of Darsh Designs.
Their dedication to craftsmanship and tailored service guarantees that each piece is not just functional, but also a true representation of personal style, distinguishing them in the vibrant world of custom décor. Chairz includes chairs, sofas, dining tables, beds, wardrobe, sofa chairs, consoles and coffee tables, workstation, director tables, and more.
Some of the standout pieces include the Kutch Chair that features a frame crafted from pure first-grade teak wood, entirely shaped with hand tools. It comes with natural wood grains and a special oil treatment. The elegant curves and slender details of the wood are truly admirable.
Designed in a Scandinavian style, the Kaslekar Console stands out with its striking naval blue PU finish and diamond-studded knobs. Adding this bold colour to any unit in your home will make it a standout feature.
The Murzban Sofa offers a lot of comfort with its rounded seat and square Chesterfield tufting on both the seat and back. Its slanted, sleek armrests enhance seating space and design, while the slim, tapered wooden legs provide refined detail.
The Bucket Sofa complements any living décor with its unified back and armrest shape. It features distinct seating sections with high wooden tapered legs. Suitable for living rooms, especially when paired with two single-seaters, it is crafted with a teak wood frame, high-density foam, and PU-coated wooden legs.
Constructed from steam beech wood, Beech Bookshelf is designed to meet customer specifications and make the most of every small corner. Crafted with hand tools and skilled craftsmanship, it is ideal for displaying accessories, books, art, and more.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain