Add comfort to your home with stunning pieces by Darsh Designs

Custom décor represents a transformative shift in interior design, emphasising personalised and distinctive solutions tailored to individual tastes and lifestyles. Unlike generic designs, bespoke décor ensures that every element, from furniture to colour schemes, reflects the unique personality and preferences of the occupants. As both homeowners and businesses increasingly seek unique and meaningful spaces, custom décor offers a path to interiors that are not only visually captivating but also deeply personal, setting a new standard for future design.

Darsh Designs emerges as a prominent leader in the field of custom furniture, adeptly embracing the growing trend of personalised décor. Their latest collection Chairz focuses on custom-made highend chairs. “Every year, we focus on getting new collection in our catalogue. This year we focused on hand made chairs. We cater to tailor-made designer furniture so that every product is unique in itself,” says Manan Lodaria, founder of Darsh Designs.