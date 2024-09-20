De-Madera merges the beauty of nature with advanced technology

Viva has just introduced De-Madera, a collection of facade panels that blends the timeless beauty of wood with cutting-edge sustainability. De-Madera represents a major leap in architectural design, combining the natural allure of wood with Viva ACP’s advanced facade technology. Each panel in this collection features unique lines and textures all produced with a commitment to responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship.

The De-Madera range includes a variety of shades, such as White Oak, Larix Fume, Raw Pine, Canvas Pine, Nevada Red Oak, Classic Chintopine, Sawtook Oak, Charred Wood, and Spring Wood. Each shade is crafted to accentuate and enhance the natural elegance of wood. Ideal for residential buildings, these panels combine elegance with durability, withstanding diverse weather conditions. It offers reliability and longevity for a wide range of uses.