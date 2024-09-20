Experience elegance with these ceramic washbasin made entirely from recycled materials

VitrA unveils the world’s first ceramic washbasin made entirely from recycled materials, marking a pioneering advancement in sustainable design and environmental stewardship. This washbasin is a landmark achievement in the industry as it is the first to be created wholly from recycled content. It incorporates a blend of broken ceramic pieces and waste sludge that would typically be discarded. The recycling process involves grinding the ceramics into fine scrap and converting waste materials, such as pulp from wastewater treatment, into fresh sludge. This mixture is then molded, dried, fired, and re-glazed to produce the final product.
The new washbasins are offered in an elegant matte taupe finish and come in five unique shapes: oval, square, round, TV, and pebble. Each basin features a subtly textured surface that accentuates both the visual and tactile qualities of the recycled material, seamlessly blending with modern and contemporary décor.
In line with its sustainability objectives, the packaging for these washbasins is also eco-conscious. It is made from 100 per cent recycled materials and is FSC-certified, ensuring that every part of the product’s life-cycle reflects the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
