Experience elegance with these ceramic washbasin made entirely from recycled materials

The new washbasins are offered in an elegant matte taupe finish and come in five unique shapes: oval, square, round, TV, and pebble. Each basin features a subtly textured surface that accentuates both the visual and tactile qualities of the recycled material, seamlessly blending with modern and contemporary décor.

In line with its sustainability objectives, the packaging for these washbasins is also eco-conscious. It is made from 100 per cent recycled materials and is FSC-certified, ensuring that every part of the product’s life-cycle reflects the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Price on request.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain