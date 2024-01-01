2024 interior trends: From brown Renaissance to Cosy quiet luxury, embrace Personalised living spaces

Image for representational purpose only

Bid farewell to 2023 and embrace the forthcoming year with a stylish and personalised touch to your living spaces. We share exclusive insights into the top interior trends to watch out for in 2024, offering a sneak peek into the evolving landscape of interior design.

Brown Renaissance: Shift from cool greys to warm browns, infusing sophistication into fabrics, cabinetry, and furniture.

Art Inspired: Wall-mounted sculptures take centre stage, providing depth and dimension, and creating captivating focal points.

Kitchen Focal Points Redefined: Anticipate bolder designs with distinct textures like plaster or wood fluting, highlighting the kitchen hood as a bold statement.

Reverse Technology Effect: Embrace ‘dumb homes’ with a return to mechanical controls, favouring buttons over smart screens for a tactile living experience.

Bold Colours: Break away from subdued tones with vibrant and audacious colour choices, injecting energy and individuality.

Mural Magic: Murals find their way into stairways and foyers, transforming neglected spaces into visually appealing areas.

Commitment to Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials: Rise of sustainable materials in design and construction, reflecting a commitment to intentional and eco-friendly choices.

The Evolution of Secondary Spaces: The creation of specialised extensions like back kitchens and pantries, emphasizing the multifunctional role of the kitchen.

Inviting Living Rooms: Move towards organic and inviting minimalism, featuring warm, textural spaces with natural materials.

Personalised Eclectic Fusion: Celebrate personalized spaces integrating antiques and family heirlooms with bespoke pieces, reflecting individual taste and history.

Cosy Quiet Luxury: Shift towards relaxed and casual luxury in furniture choices, leaning towards comfortable and approachable aesthetics.

As you step into 2024, these trends invite you to infuse your living spaces with a touch of individuality, celebrating personal expression and creating environments that resonate with your unique style.