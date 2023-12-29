Maishaa launches Decor Mania by Rubelli

Maishaa, known for its exceptional furnishing fabrics, is introducing a brand-new collection this festive season — the Décor Mania by Rubelli. The brand’s focus on exquisite design and unparalleled craftsmanship shines through with this new range of fabrics designed to elevate your living space. The exclusive collection offers an extensive selection of natural fibers, including cotton, linen, and viscose, known for their remarkable durability and breathability.

Arun Garg, founder of the brand, tells us more about the new launch. “The latest collection, which will be available at Maishaa, is inspired by the surreal landscapes of Mexico. You will find the timeless elegance of floral patterns inspired by 18th century aesthetics. Each fabric in this collection is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted to bring the essence of these captivating themes into your living spaces,” he says.

Sharing the specific design elements that set this collection apart, he says, “The Décor Mania collection features an exquisite ensemble of nine unique and refined designs, each weaving a captivating narrative where nature reigns supreme. This exquisite series of fabrics by Rubelli redefines luxury with its timeless appeal and exquisite designs, seamlessly blending the worlds of home and art.”

The collection includes patterns featuring a charming all-over decoration inspired by delicate chamomile flowers, as well as oriental scenes adorned with stylised elements. Purple, copper, pink and pastel green reign supreme in this collection.

“We are dedicated to sustainability and offer a wide range of brands that support this cause. Some of our most popular sustainable brands include Magic Home, Sustainable Plains, Winter Garden, Country Journal, Victorian Glasshouse, Kasbah, Geometrica , and Portland. We are continuously expanding our sustainable brand offerings in order to support the environment,” he says.

The Décor Mania collection aligns with several current market trends, including a return to nature, a focus on versatility, and a desire for energy and creativity in interior design. The collection features toile de Jouy, and its vibrant colours and patterns add a touch of energy and creativity to any space. “We also aim to capture specific trends with this collection, such as the use of natural fiber yarns and the incorporation of technical yarns, which add durability and performance to the fabrics. Overall, it is a well-designed and trend-right collection that is sure to appeal to consumers who are looking for beautiful and versatile fabrics that are also sustainable,” adds Arun.

Price on request.

Available online.

