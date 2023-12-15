Nivasa unveils artfully crafted bar units

Nivasa, the leading name in luxury home furnishings, elevates the bar experience with its latest collection of magnificent bar units. These artfully crafted bar units are the perfect addition to homes this party season.

Exuding opulence, these units can take your home’s aesthetics to different levels. Each unit is a timeless classic with expert craftsmanship and artisanal integrity. Nivasa’s bar units at any home will be a telling mascot of the space’s unique design story bringing together luxury, functionality and an artistic vision.

Saba Kapoor, co-founder of the brand , tells us more about the design concept behind these exquisite bar units. “Every bar unit is thoughtfully designed keeping different themes in mind. For example, the Serengiti Bar is inspired by the Serengeti ecosystem of Tanzania, meticulously crafted from premium natural materials. The flora and fauna form the bar’s brass facia bringing the region to life. Similarly, the Ibis Lift Up Bar is an ode to the art of metalworking. This bar is a unique one-of-a-kind furniture piece with the ability to transform from a console into a functional bar with just the click of a button. The bar’s futuristic and minimalistic design adds to its appeal, making it a versatile piece that can fit into a variety of interior design styles,” says Saba.

The Venice Bar Unit and Barstool

Each bar unit comes with its own special features making it an asset in any home. The Venice Bar Unit comes with customisation options for tufting patterns, finishes and material combinations. The plethora of colour options, both subdued and statement, adds to the personalisation. Similarly, the Ibis Lift Up Bar comes with the ability to transform from a console into a functional bar with just the click of a button. It adds a touch of whimsical fun to any space. The bar’s futuristic and minimalistic design adds to its appeal, making it a versatile piece that can fit into a variety of interior

design styles.

“We have used high quality materials such as oak, maple, and walnut for structural integrity and opted for finishes that enhance the aesthetic appeal and provide protection. Stains, lacquers, or varnishes add a polished look while safeguarding the wood from wear and tear. We have also incorporated metal accents or fittings for added strength and a contemporary aesthetic,” she says.

Each bar unit has been designed to ensure a timeless appeal in any interior style. Moreover, every piece can be customised to reflect the aesthetic and functional preferences of homeowners. “Dimensions, finishes, even silhouettes can be personalised. These stylish wooden units blend seamlessly in a contemporary modern home; a quintessentially Indian home or even a rustic country home,” she says.

Highlighting the innovative storage solutions present in the bar units, Saba says, “The Ibis Lift Up Bar has an interesting concept and transforms from a console into a functional bar with just the click of a button. In this unit, a concealed storage compartment is nicely fitted, which can accommodate plenty of bottles and glasses. The Venice Bar Unit too has adjustable shelves and compartments that allow users to customise the storage space according to their needs. This versatile design helps to accommodate various bottle sizes, glassware, or bar accessories,” she adds.

