Utopia & Utility-Terra: Artful unity

Opulin, the premier destination for luxury home accessories, has introduced the latest collection of vases from Utopia & Utility — Terra.

Embodying the essence of European sustainable luxury, Terra is a stunning collection that blends the delicate elegance of glass with the timeless splendour of stone. It is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and an ode to the tangible and tactile beauty of the earth.

The collection features a unique range of handcrafted pieces meticulously designed and prototyped in 2018. This includes a tall glass vase, a small stone serving bowl, and a petite wooden container, each capable of being unstacked to unveil its distinct functionality.

The materials used in products are sourced from around the world and undergo meticulous production processes, ensuring the highest quality and durability standards. The marble and onyx editions have expanding the options for discerning connoisseurs seeking unparalleled sophistication.

Every piece in the Terra collection is a showcase of individuality. The marble bowls, in particular, stand out for their organic allure, as each one is meticulously selected and hand-carved by Alessandro, their skilled stone mason in Carrara, Italy. The intricate process involves delicate shaping, smoothing on a lathe, and polishing, resulting in a distinctive character and unique charm for every marble bowl.

At Utopia & Utility, sustainability is at the core of their ethos. The Terra collection’s materials are thoughtfully sourced, and the assembly occurs at their warehouse in Germany. By combining conscious design with impeccable artistry, they proudly offer a range of products that epitomise sustainable luxury.

