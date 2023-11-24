Stone Art unveils Rock Statues Collection

With a legacy spanning more than a century and a half, Stone Art is now renowned for its exquisite stone creations designed for gardens, parks, and landscape architecture. The brand not only upholds the time-honoured practice of stone carving within urban environments but has also introduced a thoughtfully curated selection of international products to elevate outdoor aesthetics in the Indian market. Their latest Rock Statues Collection is a remarkable testament to the artistry of hand-carving, where skilled craftsmen transform massive, monolithic natural rock blocks into awe-inspiring sculptures. They are a celebration of the raw beauty that nature provides.

Also read: Gifts that sparkle!

The process of creating these rock statues is a delicate dance between the artist’s vision and the stone’s inherent qualities. The rocks are meticulously chiseled and sculpted, preserving a portion in its natural state, leaving it partially carved. This deliberate choice allows the sculptures to maintain a harmonious balance between the crafted and the untouched, highlighting the stone’s innate patterns, textures, and unique imperfections. The result is a collection of rock statues that stand as a testament to the beauty of imperfection and the timeless allure of unrefined stone — a homage to the geological wonder of the rocks themselves.

Ashutosh Bansal, who heads the venture, tells us that selecting themes or designs for the statues involves a deep understanding of the garden’s aesthetic, its surrounding environment, and the homeowner’s preferences. “Designs are chosen to harmonise with the landscape, whether through subtle natural forms or bold, striking sculptures that serve as focal points.”

Stone Art rock statues are crafted using a variety of materials such as marble, granite, limestone, and other natural stones. These statues are created to withstand different weather conditions and maintain their aesthetics over time. “High-quality natural stones are chosen for their durability and resistance to weathering. Additionally, sealants and protective coatings are often applied to enhance their longevity and preserve their original appearance,” says Ashutosh.

Also read: Curato by Aruna Tara is purely a work-of-art

When placing and integrating these statues within a garden, it’s essential to consider the visual focal points, landscape flow, and creating a sense of harmony. “Placing statues strategically along pathways, near water features, or within plant beds can enhance the garden’s overall beauty. They contribute significantly to the ambience and feel of a garden space and add a sense of timelessness, artistry, and craftsmanship, bringing a touch of elegance, serenity, or whimsy, depending on the design, to the overall environment,” he adds.

Each statue often has its unique story or inspiration behind its creation. Whether it’s a representation of a mythological figure, a tribute to a historical event, or a reflection of the artist’s journey, these stories add depth and meaning to the statues, resonating with those who appreciate their significance. Bridging the gap between art and nature, these sculptures create a captivating display of creative synergy that leaves a lasting impression on all who

behold them.

Price on request.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

