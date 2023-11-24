Frederik Bagger Copenhagen in collaboration with Norse Brands launch exquisite glassware

Frederik Bagger Copenhagen, a pinnacle of luxury glassware, brings the essence of Nordic and Scandinavian minimalism to your everyday living. The brand made its debut in India in collaboration with Norse Brands recently with exquisite products including bar sets, champagne glasses, cocktail glasses, dessert wine glasses, and scented candles.

What sets Frederik Bagger Copenhagen apart is its remarkable durability, with the ability to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, dishwasher use, and a guarantee against glass corrosion.

Also read: Give your home a classic makeover using mirrors

Arti Gudal, CEO, and Henrik Haagen, co-founder and director for Norse Brands, talk to Indulge about what inspired the launch of luxury glassware in the Indian market, and design philosophy behind these exquisite glass pieces.

“We believe that there is a strong demand for luxury glassware in India. The country’s growing affluence and sophistication have led to a greater appreciation for premium products. It will appeal to Indian consumers who are looking for something truly special,” says Arti.

The design philosophy behind the luxury glassware is rooted in Scandinavian minimalism that emphasises simplicity, functionality, and elegance. The brand’s founder, Frederik Bagger, believes that beautiful designs should not be sacrificed for practicality. As a result, all the glassware is designed to be both visually appealing and easy to use.

“Overall, the design philosophy behind the glassware is one of understated elegance and refined craftsmanship. The brand’s products are designed to be both beautiful and functional, and they are sure to appeal to discerning customers who appreciate high-quality design,”

says Henrik.

The glassware is often quite versatile, and it can be used for a variety of occasions. “The brand’s minimalist aesthetic, high quality materials, and versatile designs make it a perfect choice for anyone who wants to create a stylish and sophisticated home,” he says.

The luxe glassware is often characterised by its warm, inviting colours and textures, which can create a sense of warmth and comfort in any space. The materials include mouth-blown crystal, which is a traditional method of glassmaking that dates back centuries. Mouth-blown crystal is known for its clarity and durability. The brand also uses lead-free crystal, and Borosilicate glass in some of its glassware.

Also read: 3 elements for elevated aesthetics

The glassware is often hand-cut, which gives it a unique and personal touch, and uses sandblasting to create textured patterns. It is also polished to a high shine.

“It is the perfect choice for formal occasions, such as dinner parties or weddings. The elegant design of the glassware will add a touch of sophistication to any event, and is also a great gift for any occasion,” adds Henrik.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com