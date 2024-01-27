Soul for the interiors: Defining decor trends of 2024

Every home has its own personality. From colours to floors; from materials to furniture, every aspect of interior design caters to the diverse needs and aspirations of people looking to transform their living spaces into personalized havens of style, comfort, and self-expression. In 2024, we can expect a captivating array of decor trends that go beyond mere aesthetics. These trends will reflect a harmonious fusion of modern innovation and timeless design principles, weaving together sustainability, technology, and individuality.



"Last year, the home decor sector was abuzz with minimalistic trends that seamlessly blended timeless styles with fresh, exciting elements. This trend, however, shows no signs of fading; it remains firmly at the forefront in 2024," says Rajiv Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dorby.

According to Rajiv, biophilic design and pastel shades would be other go-to choices poised to reign supreme in the decor market. Inspired by nature, biophilic design invites the outdoors in with natural materials like wood, stone, and plant-based elements, creating calming and soothing sanctuaries within our homes. Pastel shades, the go-to choice for both consumers and designers, continue to enchant with their luxurious and harmonious ambience. Adding wooden elements further elevates your space, infusing it with a touch of reality.

Also read: Unlocking the secrets of spatial design: Harmony, colour, and light

"The year 2023 also saw the rise of fluted textures as a top choice among homebuyers. These captivating textures, gracing walls, cabinets, and upholstery alike, add depth and character to any décor. Sustainability also took centre stage, with consumers embracing eco-friendly and recyclable materials in alignment with our collective desire for a greener and healthier planet. A continuation of the bespoke handicraft trend that allows homeowners to weave personal touches into their spaces is also expected to rise," Rajiv added.

Talking about the increasing use of technology in interior designing, Rajiv said that technology will be another key player in 2024, seamlessly integrating with design to transform homes beyond mere beauty. Imagine spaces that anticipate your needs, respond to your moods, and seamlessly blend technology into the fabric of everyday life. This intelligent living is on the horizon.

He added, "While 2023 witnessed a plethora of captivating trends, the once-favoured glossy finish surprisingly missed its mark, as matte surfaces stole the spotlight. From furniture to wall treatments, matte colours established a sophisticated and muted aesthetic, contributing to a more calming atmosphere."

Also read: Temple Town launches its latest console collection