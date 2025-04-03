Popcorn Atelier and Sumessh Menon redefine luxury furniture with Edition 01 collection

Popcorn Atelier, known for its radical approach to design, has partnered with designer Sumessh Menon to launch a groundbreaking collection—Edition 01. This exclusive range marries art and functionality, bringing to life avant-garde furniture pieces that redefine sophistication. With a shared vision of challenging traditional design boundaries, the collaboration between Popcorn Atelier and Sumessh Menon aims to create not just furniture but experiences that blend craftsmanship, conceptual storytelling, and innovative materiality.
Edition 01 embodies Sumessh’s signature style—meshing fluidity with structure in a way that captivates the viewer’s eye. The collection’s pieces showcase meticulously crafted forms, intricate textures, and unexpected material combinations, offering collectors exclusive, limited-edition works of art for the home.
Materiality is at the heart of Edition 01, with each piece pushing the boundaries of traditional furniture-making. A standout feature of the collection is the use of Shou Sugi Ban, a Japanese technique of wood charring, which brings out the rich texture of oak, adding a timeworn aesthetic. “Shou Sugi Ban enhances the wood’s grain and deepens its character. This technique was used in pieces like Oasis and Monolith, adding an elemental quality to the designs,” says Deepika Goyal, founder, Popcorn Atelier.
Complementing the charred wood, metal-treated finishes like oxidised metals and liquid metal applications elevate the designs with raw yet refined details. The resulting pieces—such as Oasis and Monolith—appear sculptural, inviting the viewer to experience the interplay between materials and form.
Two pieces that stand out in the collection are Oasis and Quill, both of which draw inspiration from nature but in contrasting ways. “Oasis draws from desert landscapes—the cracked, sunbaked texture of charred oak mimics arid earth, while the smooth white marble surface represents a reflective water body,” Deepika explains. “The contrast between these elements evokes the feeling of discovering a hidden spring in the middle of a vast, dry expanse.”
On the other hand, Quill captures movement and delicacy within a structured form. Inspired by a feather dipped in ink, the piece juxtaposes a fluid, almost weightless silhouette with a solid metallic base, blending softness with strength.
Edition 01 features contrasting designs that embody different textures and forms, with Dollop and Monolith standing as prime examples. Dollop is fluid and organic, with supple leather “dollops” that reveal a shimmering interior, while Monolith is monumental and raw, with oak and liquid metal finishes that evoke the feeling of ancient landforms. These contrasting pieces work together seamlessly. Deepika adds, “The essence of luxury today is not about uniformity; it’s about depth, contrast, and storytelling.”
