Popcorn Atelier and Sumessh Menon redefine luxury furniture with Edition 01 collection

Popcorn Atelier, known for its radical approach to design, has partnered with designer Sumessh Menon to launch a groundbreaking collection—Edition 01. This exclusive range marries art and functionality, bringing to life avant-garde furniture pieces that redefine sophistication. With a shared vision of challenging traditional design boundaries, the collaboration between Popcorn Atelier and Sumessh Menon aims to create not just furniture but experiences that blend craftsmanship, conceptual storytelling, and innovative materiality.

Edition 01 embodies Sumessh’s signature style—meshing fluidity with structure in a way that captivates the viewer’s eye. The collection’s pieces showcase meticulously crafted forms, intricate textures, and unexpected material combinations, offering collectors exclusive, limited-edition works of art for the home.

Materiality is at the heart of Edition 01, with each piece pushing the boundaries of traditional furniture-making. A standout feature of the collection is the use of Shou Sugi Ban, a Japanese technique of wood charring, which brings out the rich texture of oak, adding a timeworn aesthetic. “Shou Sugi Ban enhances the wood’s grain and deepens its character. This technique was used in pieces like Oasis and Monolith, adding an elemental quality to the designs,” says Deepika Goyal, founder, Popcorn Atelier.