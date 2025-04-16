Transform your sleep into a rejuvenating experience with this new 'sleep edit'

Let’s talk about sleep—the real MVP of your daily routine. It’s not just downtime; it’s the secret sauce to looking and feeling your best. A good night’s sleep doesn’t just recharge your energy—it’s working behind the scenes, repairing your skin, strengthening your hair, and resetting your mind like a personal spa session, only you’re in bed, not in a robe with cucumbers on your eyes.
Beauty sleep isn’t some fairy tale—it’s science, and if you’re going to snooze, why not do it in pure luxury? That’s where Seevo’s The Sleep Edit steps in, turning your nightly rest into a high-end, rejuvenating experience that feels as good as it looks. Your bedroom is your sanctuary, so treat it like one.
Dress your bed in luxury. Enter Seevo’s satin bedsheet set— like a soft, silky hug from your bed. The smooth satin reduces friction, which means no more waking up with sleep lines that make you look like you’ve been in a wrestling match with your pillow. Plus, they add that elegant touch that makes you feel like royalty. Your pillowcase matters more than you think. Swap the rough, old ones for satin pillow covers, and suddenly your hair isn’t fighting tangles like it’s in a soap opera. No breakage, no morning frizz, and your skin? It’s loving the satin life. Bonus? Each set comes with three scrunchies, because your hair deserves a glow-up too.
Protect your mattress. Seevo’s 100 per cent waterproof mattress protector keeps things fresh and clean, so you can drift off without a single worry, because who wants to stress about spills when you’re trying to dream about tropical vacations?
For the snuggler in all of us, the Seevo cuddle pillow is like the plush, supportive best friend you never knew you needed. Perfect for hugging as you melt into deep, restful sleep, because sometimes, you just need that extra cozy boost.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain