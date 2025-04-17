The art of colour: How colour theory shapes interior design

Colour theory is one of the most powerful tools in an interior designer’s repertoire. It goes far beyond just choosing a “pretty palette.” Rooted in psychology and visual harmony, colour theory helps create spaces that evoke specific moods, influence perceptions of space, and bring aesthetic coherence to interiors.
At the heart of colour theory lies the colour wheel—a guide to understanding the relationships between primary, secondary, and tertiary colours. Designers often use this wheel to build complementary, analogous, or monochromatic schemes. For instance, a complementary palette (like blue and orange) adds energy and contrast, while an analogous scheme (such as green, blue, and teal) brings harmony and flow.
In interior design, colours are also chosen for the emotional responses they trigger. Warm tones like red, orange, and yellow tend to energise and stimulate conversation, making them ideal for dining areas or social spaces. Cool tones—think blue, green, and lavender—are calming and are often used in bedrooms or spa-inspired bathrooms. Neutrals, on the other hand, offer a versatile canvas that can be warmed or cooled depending on accents and lighting.
Designers also use colour to manipulate perception. Lighter colours make small rooms feel more open and airy, while darker hues can create intimacy or dramatic sophistication. Accent colours—applied through furniture, artwork, or accessories—can guide the eye and create focal points within a room.
Material finishes, lighting, and even geography play a role in how colour is perceived. A soft grey might feel cool and modern in a northern-facing room but could read as flat or cold under harsh artificial light. That’s why sampling and testing colour in the actual space is key.
Ultimately, good use of colour theory transforms interiors from functional to emotive. Whether it's creating a serene retreat, a vibrant family room, or a moody corner to read in, the right palette not only beautifies a space but brings it to life.