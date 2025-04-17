The art of colour: How colour theory shapes interior design

At the heart of colour theory lies the colour wheel—a guide to understanding the relationships between primary, secondary, and tertiary colours. Designers often use this wheel to build complementary, analogous, or monochromatic schemes. For instance, a complementary palette (like blue and orange) adds energy and contrast, while an analogous scheme (such as green, blue, and teal) brings harmony and flow.

In interior design, colours are also chosen for the emotional responses they trigger. Warm tones like red, orange, and yellow tend to energise and stimulate conversation, making them ideal for dining areas or social spaces. Cool tones—think blue, green, and lavender—are calming and are often used in bedrooms or spa-inspired bathrooms. Neutrals, on the other hand, offer a versatile canvas that can be warmed or cooled depending on accents and lighting.