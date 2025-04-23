Watering Mistakes: 5 ways you are damaging potted plants (with or without love)

Sometimes, we tend to over water the plants which can make the roots drown without the availability of enough oxygen. To fix this problem, it is best to check the kind of soil the plants are growing in and have an idea of how much water they need. Also, while watering your plants it is suggested to stick your finger inside the soil for an inch and see if the soil is still moist. If it is, it is better to skip water that day. Houseplants usually tend to dry up completely before taking up the next cycle of moisture.