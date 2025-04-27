This collection of coffee tables turn living spaces into sculptural sanctuaries

Form and function are collaborators in this collection

“The inspiration behind this collection lies in the belief that design should transcend function and speak to the soul of a space,” shares Abhaye Gupta, founder of Rabyana Design. “We see coffee tables not just as surfaces, but as sculptural statements—pieces that carry emotion, narrative, and timeless beauty.”

From the bold geometry of the Polygon Table to the delicate whimsy of Dragonfly, from the regal presence of Regal Reflection to the grounded, organic elegance of Timberline, each table is a character in the drama of interior design—each one shaped by its own muse, materials, and mood.

“Every table begins with a concept, a spark of curiosity,” Abhaye explains. “The Dragonfly captures the fleeting grace of nature; the Regal Reflection channels opulence and legacy. We imagine where each piece will live, what it will evoke—and then the design unfolds from there.”