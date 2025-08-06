Artful ceramic bookends turn everyday objects into miniature sculptures

Anurag Kanoria of The Great Eastern Home tells us that the inspiration came from a simple yet powerful idea to revisit ceramics, one of the oldest materials known to mankind, and bring it into a modern, collectible form, not just as a sculptural piece but also to be handled and used in regular life. “At our design studio, we have been creating designs inspired by antiques that are cued to our heritage, and playing with ceramics felt like a natural extension of that journey,” shares Anurag.

The design process for each bookend begins with many hand-drawn sketches and concepts, where its narrative and sculptural form are carefully imagined. “Skilled artisans in our in-house ceramic workshop then bring it to life hand-shaping clay, sculpting intricate details, and slowly refining its form. We then test fire the glazes, check various textures and colours to find the ones which will tell the story of the pieces well. The final pieces are then fired at precise temperatures to achieve lasting strength, followed by delicate hand-finishing that enhances their textures and character,” he explains.

Each limited-edition piece is meticulously carved, carrying layers of symbolism and artistic intent.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress