Artful ceramic bookends turn everyday objects into miniature sculptures

The Great Eastern Home's ceramic collection of bookends explores how smaller design objects can hold huge creative and artistic weight
Ceramic bookends by The Great Eastern Home
The Great Eastern Home, known for timeless artistry and heritage designs, announces the launch of a new collectible series—handcrafted ceramic bookends, which is all about sculptural elegance.

The Great Eastern Home reimagines ceramic bookends

This exclusive collection explores how smaller design objects can hold huge creative and artistic weight. Each bookend is a miniature sculpture rooted in imagery, form, and craftsmanship.

Slums and Tower offer a sculptural interpretation of Mumbai’s dense, dynamic cityscape
Slums and Tower: Ceramic bookends by The Great Eastern Home

By embracing ceramic, one of the world’s oldest materials, The Great Eastern Home transforms everyday objects into timeless design artefacts. Each piece is shaped by hand, fired with precision, and finished with excellent attention to detail, making every bookend a true collectible. Whether displayed on a bookshelf, console, or mantel, these designs bring refined artistic presence to any space.

The collection features The Sun with Clouds and Moon with Clouds that pay homage to traditional Chinese motifs. The Owls and Toucans, from the Birds of a Feather series, celebrate nature’s whimsy, while the striking Tiger in the Jungle captures the strength and mystery of India’s wild heart.

Slums and Tower offer a sculptural interpretation of Mumbai’s dense, dynamic cityscape, an honest narrative of modern urban existence.

A celebration of nature’s whimsy
The Owls and Toucans, from the Birds of a Feather series by The Great Eastern Home

Anurag Kanoria of The Great Eastern Home tells us that the inspiration came from a simple yet powerful idea to revisit ceramics, one of the oldest materials known to mankind, and bring it into a modern, collectible form, not just as a sculptural piece but also to be handled and used in regular life. “At our design studio, we have been creating designs inspired by antiques that are cued to our heritage, and playing with ceramics felt like a natural extension of that journey,” shares Anurag.

The design process for each bookend begins with many hand-drawn sketches and concepts, where its narrative and sculptural form are carefully imagined. “Skilled artisans in our in-house ceramic workshop then bring it to life hand-shaping clay, sculpting intricate details, and slowly refining its form. We then test fire the glazes, check various textures and colours to find the ones which will tell the story of the pieces well. The final pieces are then fired at precise temperatures to achieve lasting strength, followed by delicate hand-finishing that enhances their textures and character,” he explains.

Each limited-edition piece is meticulously carved, carrying layers of symbolism and artistic intent.  

