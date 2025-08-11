Duo collection by Poltrona Frau and Ceccotti Collezioni redefines Italian craftsmanship

Roberto’s design philosophy doesn’t water down each brand’s DNA. Instead, he harmonises timeless appeal, and refined luxury into one unified aesthetic. Roberto has not diluted their identities, but has let each heritage shine, while shaping them into a cohesive collection.

The result is a suite of living-room and bedroom furniture—plush sofas, centre tables, and an exquisite bed framed by matelassé-stitched leather. The Duo Bed is perhaps the collection’s boldest statement. Finished in Pelle Frau leather, delicately quilted and floating on tapered L-shaped legs of ash, the bed is elegant yet grounded in craftsmanship. “The matelassé stitching is inspired by high-end leather goods—with detachable quilted panels, adding both beauty and versatility,” offers Amit.

Apart from the bed, the collection includes bedside tables, a vanity, valet stand, mirror and chest of drawers—all available either as a set or individually. “Where many series feel like disparate pieces, Duo feels like a narrative—a lifestyle in furniture form,” says Amit. If a client seeks discrete luxury, each piece stands strong. Yet together, they create a harmonious dialogue across living, dining, and bedroom zones.

Luxury is often loud, but Duo whispers. Every edge is rounded, every surface refined—the sofas have a sculptural yet understated presence, the tables themselves feel tactile. Leafy organic forms meet clean geometry; the tactile interplay between leather and wood is never showy—it’s the kind of elegance that lodges but doesn’t shout.

With Duo, your home will look as if it is curated over time, as each piece is a mood, a memory. It is not about trends or passing fads—but a timeless collection that bridges past and present, craftsmanship and comfort.

The Duo Collection is where tradition meets innovation. It is a marriage of Poltrona Frau’s leather mastery and Ceccotti Collezioni’s woodworking finesse resulting in transformative designs.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress