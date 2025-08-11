Echoes of Dehradun: Yellow Marigold’s new collection celebrates everyday Indian elegance

Each collection tells a story, none more personal than the latest launch—Echoes of Dehradun, a tribute to Ella’s hometown. “It’s our homage to the city’s quiet charm—where life moves gently, surrounded by natural beauty and nostalgic architecture,” she says. Landmark references like Rajpur Road and Ashley Hall are translated into textures and geometric motifs, making the collection a sensory ode to memory and place. “We wanted to capture the essence of Dehradun not in grand gestures, but in small, meaningful details.”

Functionality is as important as form. Yellow Marigold’s serveware feels grounded in rustic warmth yet is refined in every curve. “Rustic doesn’t mean rough. It means rooted. Each piece is carefully considered—balanced proportions, natural textures, earthy finishes—crafted to invite touch and transition from casual meals to festive gatherings,” she says.

Their handcrafted woodwork further embodies this philosophy. Sustainably sourced wood is hand-turned by artisans, its organic grain celebrated rather than concealed. “From buttery-smooth sanding to freehand painted motifs, every detail is mindfully made—with respect for material, tradition, and the hands that shape it,” Ella explains.

One of the standout collections, Desert Sky, captures the quiet serenity of open landscapes. “We were inspired by those fleeting moments where desert sand meets the sky—vast, still, and intimate,” says Ella. Rendered in powdered yellows and pale blues with a semi-matte porcelain finish, the collection is intentionally soft and meditative. “It’s not about drama—it’s about harmony.”

Working across porcelain, wood, and metal, the brand crafts objects that feel both timeless and tactile.

