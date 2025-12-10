New furniture collection combines sculptural design with everyday usability

Viplav Dhunna, founder and creative director of Artessa, says he started the brand to fill a gap in the Indian home décor market. “Beautifully designed pieces existed, but they were often either extremely high-end and highly priced, or mass-produced and lacking true design integrity. I believed that good design doesn’t have to mean compromise. We set out to build a brand that would bring boutique-level aesthetics into everyday homes, without the mark-ups that often accompany ‘luxury’ labels,” he shares.

The brand has launched its new collection, Surface Essentials. Speaking about the title, Viplav says, “The ‘surface’—what you place your mirror in front of, what you set your coffee table on, the console that greets you in the entryway—is a quiet stage for style. We wanted to create a set of pieces—console tables, coffee tables, and side tables—that elevate the everyday surface into something meaningful and sculptural, while retaining functionality.”

Surface Essentials sits at the intersection of the brand’s two guiding values: design integrity and everyday utility. Each piece is visually considered—clean lines, refined finishes, thoughtful proportions—but it’s also built to live with: stable, high-quality materials, resilient finishes, and designs suited to real modern Indian homes. “This means it isn’t just a showpiece; it’s a surface you’ll use, rely on, and enjoy. With this collection, we’re saying yes, you can have something beautiful and something practical,” he says.

For Surface Essentials, the brand has worked with a carefully chosen palette—powder-coated metal frames, tempered glass tops, solid wood accents, and rich marble or engineered stone surfaces. The textures are subtle but tactile—brushed metal finishes, matte and semi-gloss surfaces, and warm wood tones. Design details include refined edge profiles, minimal visible hardware, and joinery that keeps the form clean.

“The beauty of the collection is that it adapts: it can sit in a minimalist space, a more eclectic home, or a luxe setting. The clear design language allows flexibility,” he adds.

Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.

