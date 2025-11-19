Lagori-inspired lighting collection brings childhood memories to life

These summer recollections take new form in her Lagori Collection, comprising two chandeliers, floor lamps, table lamps, hanging lamps, and a wall lamp. “Lagori was one of those games that taught me balance and anticipation without ever putting it into words,” recalls Nikita. “The way the stones wobbled, collapsed, and rose again held a kind of poetry I’ve carried with me. With this collection, I wanted to transform that rhythm into light and create pieces that hold both fragility and strength.”

Central to the collection is the interplay of two materials: double-cast, diamond-cut glass and repoussé aluminium. The glass, produced in black and white, is hand-cut with a diamond tool to create patterns that resemble banded rocks. It is a precise and slow process that requires both vision and patience. By contrast, the repoussé aluminium is defined by raw tactility, every strike of the hammer giving it individuality.

The collection features a black-and-white palette and gold-and-orange accents that highlight contrast and warmth. Each piece is modular and fully customisable in size and finish, allowing them to be adapted to different spaces, scales, and moods. The table lamps, available in oval and spherical variations, capture the more intimate side of the game, where the stacked forms feel playful yet precise, almost like holding a moment of pause before the stones tumble. The Wall Lamp, on the other hand, distills this craft-led vocabulary into a compact piece, extending the collection’s spirit into hallways and niches.

Much like the childhood game, the collection holds a quiet reminder that fragility can be beautiful, and the simplest of memories can find its way into our lives.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress