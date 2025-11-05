The Whisper Collection celebrates the art of subtle design and refined living

“Form and function are only beginnings; it is the subtle nuances embedded within surfaces that give furniture its timelessness,” say Ankit Jain and Virender Sharma, co-founders of AE Living. Their new Whisper Collection embodies this belief, creating a collection, which is high on craftsmanship with a narrative woven with storytelling. The collection features furniture with textures like semi-precious selenite and marble veined over millennia form. What lends the pieces a sense of uniqueness is the celestial motifs such as birds gliding and clouds drifting, inlaid on them. This living room series, crafted in a refined palette of brass, leather, wood, and stone, will give living room spaces a sophisticated, contemplative look.
The coffee table collection features the Orbit nesting tables and the Celeste table, with stunning looks and are utilitarian in effect. The Orbit nesting tables comprise three pieces at varying heights, designed to cluster together or can be used as individual pieces. They are topped with Patagonia and Satvario—rare marbles. They are a study in the union of stone, wood and brass. Extending this material narrative, the Celeste table presents a hand-set selenite top resting on a wood and leather base. “One of the most interesting things about this table is how it reacts to light,” shares Ankit. “Its translucent surface catches even the slightest shift, shimmering in a way that reminds you of starlight scattered across the sky.” Virender adds, “As light changes through the day, the table’s surface responds, revealing quiet variations in its character.”
Even when tucked beside sofas or resting in quiet corners, the Bird eye, Kairos, and Aurea peg tables assert their presence; quietly, but unmistakably. The Bird eye peg table stands on a base of black marble and brass, with a top featuring a selenite inlay of a bird mid-flight that adds a delicate yet charming glow to the piece. The Kairos peg table features polished brass with Italian stone in a two-tiered design, while The Aurea peg table features a minimal brass frame and dark onyx top.
Minimal and softly contoured, the seating in the Whisper Collection is shaped for effortless lounging. The Dove sofa melds clean lines with gentle curves, its off-white upholstery enveloping a cocooning form that acts as a quiet backdrop for layered accents. Balancing structure and softness, the Melt chair pairs a dark wood frame with cushioned grey upholstery, fitting effortlessly into bedrooms, libraries, or lounge spaces. An elegant frame of wood and brass shapes the Metaluxe chair into a form that is both structured and welcoming.
Subtlety defines the Whisper Collection, where materials and form speak softly over time. From the shimmering selenite on the Celeste table to the rare marble tops of the Orbit nesting tables, and the gentle curves of the Dove sofa, each piece is unique to the core. These pieces are designed to transform interiors into spaces that invite us to pause, as well as uncover something new, turning everyday living a bit more refined yet relaxed.
Price on request. Available online.
