The Whisper Collection celebrates the art of subtle design and refined living

“Form and function are only beginnings; it is the subtle nuances embedded within surfaces that give furniture its timelessness,” say Ankit Jain and Virender Sharma, co-founders of AE Living. Their new Whisper Collection embodies this belief, creating a collection, which is high on craftsmanship with a narrative woven with storytelling. The collection features furniture with textures like semi-precious selenite and marble veined over millennia form. What lends the pieces a sense of uniqueness is the celestial motifs such as birds gliding and clouds drifting, inlaid on them. This living room series, crafted in a refined palette of brass, leather, wood, and stone, will give living room spaces a sophisticated, contemplative look.

Furniture inspired by the poetry of light and texture

The coffee table collection features the Orbit nesting tables and the Celeste table, with stunning looks and are utilitarian in effect. The Orbit nesting tables comprise three pieces at varying heights, designed to cluster together or can be used as individual pieces. They are topped with Patagonia and Satvario—rare marbles. They are a study in the union of stone, wood and brass. Extending this material narrative, the Celeste table presents a hand-set selenite top resting on a wood and leather base. “One of the most interesting things about this table is how it reacts to light,” shares Ankit. “Its translucent surface catches even the slightest shift, shimmering in a way that reminds you of starlight scattered across the sky.” Virender adds, “As light changes through the day, the table’s surface responds, revealing quiet variations in its character.”