Transform your home with handcrafted, heirloom-worthy creations from this homegrown label

This epiphany sparked the complete transformation from JODOH to Pantai Pura: a brand built on the belief that “every piece loves you back.” These pieces are not only beautiful but crafted with purpose, and are meant to be passed down like heirlooms.

The living art collection

The rebrand coincides with the launch of an exquisite furniture collection that embodies Pantai Pura’s commitment to handcrafted luxury. Each piece represents hundreds of hours of traditional Indonesian craftsmanship, reimagined as contemporary treasures that bring tropical serenity indoors.

“Each piece is designed to become more beautiful with time, carrying the energy of both its maker and its owner,” explains Rupika.

Living Art, as she calls it, is art that breathes within our everyday spaces—pieces that become part of the rhythm of daily life rather than sitting quietly on a shelf.

“These aren’t museum pieces; they’re meant to be touched, used, lived with. They evolve with you, developing character through use, becoming more beautiful over time. That’s what makes them truly ‘living’—they grow and change alongside the people who welcome them into their homes,” she adds.

Pantai Pura pieces are crafted by hand and created for generations, not seasons. “The legacy I hope our pieces carry forward is this philosophy of intentional living—the idea that choosing quality over quantity, craft over convenience, is still worthwhile. I want families to pass these pieces down with stories, to cherish them for decades to come.”

Prices start at Rs 10,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress