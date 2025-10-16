Pet-friendly furniture gets a makeover with this cat-approved sofa

The spark turned into a serious concept during an office brainstorm. “One of my teammates brought their cat to work, and I noticed how it quickly claimed every corner. That’s when I realised that in India’s growing pet care market, innovation is often dog-centric. Cats are left to ‘make do’. I wanted to change that.”

And so, the Purr-fect Couch was born; a hybrid of modern design and feline functionality, featuring play cubbies, a built-in scratch pad, and even dangling catnip toy balls. “Those balls? Genius idea from our executive director, Jacob George,” Ullas laughs. “He’s a cat parent too, and wanted something to keep cats off keyboards during Zoom calls. It’s worked!”

The collaboration with pet care brand Supertails added further depth. “We brought the furniture expertise. They brought insights into what cats actually want and need,” Ullas explains. Every couch even comes with six months of premium cat food, bundled in. “Today’s pet owners want their homes to reflect their style and their love for their pets,” says Ullas. “Why choose between the two, when you can have both?” We couldn't agree more!

Priced at Rs 30,000. Available online.

