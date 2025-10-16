Pet-friendly furniture gets a makeover with this cat-approved sofa

While we love our four-legged companions—cats, to be specific—our homes often end up bearing the brunt of their playful ways (read: scratched sideboards and stained couches). That’s exactly what led the Duroflex Group to come up with the Purr-fect Couch, a sleek, design-forward sofa that’s as appealing to humans as it is to their feline housemates.
“The idea for the Purr-fect Couch came from a mix of personal and workplace moments,” shares Ullas Vijay, the mind behind the concept. “My son, Vivaan, once had a cat who always looked for corners to play in. Unlike dogs, cats prefer their own spaces—places to climb, scratch, and claim as theirs. That memory stayed with me.”
The spark turned into a serious concept during an office brainstorm. “One of my teammates brought their cat to work, and I noticed how it quickly claimed every corner. That’s when I realised that in India’s growing pet care market, innovation is often dog-centric. Cats are left to ‘make do’. I wanted to change that.”
And so, the Purr-fect Couch was born; a hybrid of modern design and feline functionality, featuring play cubbies, a built-in scratch pad, and even dangling catnip toy balls. “Those balls? Genius idea from our executive director, Jacob George,” Ullas laughs. “He’s a cat parent too, and wanted something to keep cats off keyboards during Zoom calls. It’s worked!”
The collaboration with pet care brand Supertails added further depth. “We brought the furniture expertise. They brought insights into what cats actually want and need,” Ullas explains. Every couch even comes with six months of premium cat food, bundled in. “Today’s pet owners want their homes to reflect their style and their love for their pets,” says Ullas. “Why choose between the two, when you can have both?” We couldn't agree more!
Priced at Rs 30,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl