What are electric blankets and are they safe to use?
While you take out your old blankets every year and set up the fireplace or room heaters in place during winters, have you considered the possibility of using electric blankets? The name at the onset might invoke a sense of confusion coupled with safety limited, since electricity will be involved. But here’s the catch, many people do use electric blankets and there are some benefits of the same, albeit used under precautions.
Should electric blankets be your new investment this winter?
To simplify the meaning of electric blankets, these are blankets with temperature-controlled wires fitted into them. These wires can be controlled with a cord. They are also available in different varieties namely, over-blankets, under-blankets or mattress pads and throws for couches. Electric blankets are deemed safe as long as one is conscious of how they are being used. Most blankets come with features like protection from overheating, auto-shut off after 1 hour, low voltage wiring and better insulations.
Benefits of using electric blankets
The benefits extend to quite a few. First, it helps in keeping you and the space warm. Thus you do not need a room heater that significantly increases your electric bills in winter. Second, it is said to consume lower energy units than other heating equipments. Third, for those with chronic pain, muscle stiffness or orthopaedic issues may consider using a heated throw which keeps them warm and also targets the painful joints and relaxes them.
However, there are certain safety tips that need to be kept in mind. First, always keep the auto-shut off feature switched on. This ensures that the heat generated will stop after an hour of usage when if you forget to control it manually. Never choose to sleep in them with the electricity switched on. These are fragile objects and need more care than your regular blankets. Don’t keep anything heavy on them or fold them forcibly. These blankets need to be replaced every 5-10 years. In case, you notice or feel anything pokey or damaged, stop using them immediately. Moreover, don’t place them in combination with water mattress, metal framed beds or heated mattress toppers.
Who should avoid using electric blankets?
Despite all security and safety measures it is best avoid if you have children, pregnant women, senior citizens or pets at home. They might be able to control the heating options on time and pets might chew on the wires. Hence, electric blankets are fragile equipments that must be used by people with a quick and reflective sense of mind.