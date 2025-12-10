What are electric blankets and are they safe to use?

Benefits of using electric blankets

The benefits extend to quite a few. First, it helps in keeping you and the space warm. Thus you do not need a room heater that significantly increases your electric bills in winter. Second, it is said to consume lower energy units than other heating equipments. Third, for those with chronic pain, muscle stiffness or orthopaedic issues may consider using a heated throw which keeps them warm and also targets the painful joints and relaxes them.

However, there are certain safety tips that need to be kept in mind. First, always keep the auto-shut off feature switched on. This ensures that the heat generated will stop after an hour of usage when if you forget to control it manually. Never choose to sleep in them with the electricity switched on. These are fragile objects and need more care than your regular blankets. Don’t keep anything heavy on them or fold them forcibly. These blankets need to be replaced every 5-10 years. In case, you notice or feel anything pokey or damaged, stop using them immediately. Moreover, don’t place them in combination with water mattress, metal framed beds or heated mattress toppers.