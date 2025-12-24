7 easy placemat styling hacks to elevate your dining table look
Have you noticed a well-decorated dining table? It will definitely have a placemat along with all other accessories and utilities for serving and eating your food comfortably. Sometimes, you might question the need of this placemat? Others might think it’s unnecessary.
But those who know its worth, are aware of how aesthetically purposeful a placemat is, when it comes to styling your dining table. Moreover, it protects the surface of the actual table by reducing friction between it and the fancy serveware. If you are just beginning to try out placemat styling, then here is a quick seven-step guide to take you through.
Elevate your dining table looks with the right placemat styling
Layering, colour balance and complementing the serveware, are three key points while you proceed with placemat styling. Here’s what you need to do.
Material Matters: Different materials play a key role in setting the mood for the course. If it’s a playful and relaxed meet-up, opt for linen or cotton ones. If you want to add glam and elegance, then beaded, metallic or faux leather will do the trick. For comfort –parties or regular placements, try rustic and natural materials like woven rattan or jute.
Layer your placemats: If you layer the placemats, it offers a 3D look to the styling. Place a charger plate on top of the mat or a textured napkin. These little nuances make all the difference in the overall styling.
Colour Care: Take a moment to reflect on the theme of the party, or the décor of the house so that the placemats can complement them. You may opt for a contrast but that should also aesthetically align with the overall curation.
The colour palette should ideally be restricted to two to three colours only, ranging from lighter shades to darker hues, giving almost an ombre look. Basic colours that work well include neutrals like ivory or grey, monochromatic colours like black and white, or seasonal colours like maroon, beige, sage, olive etc. Moreover, if your serveware is patterned, then keep placemats of single colour and vice –versa.
Textured Tales: A properly styled table will give off a curated feel. Make conscious choices of the prints, patterns, colours and materials of both the placemats and the serveware. All elements should collectively complement the ‘dining set-up’ and not crowd it.
Napkin Styles: Often underrated and overlooked, napkins play an important part in table styling. Noting the colour of your placemats, choose the colours of your napkin. However, note that table napkins do not mean tissue papers. These are proper sets of table napkins that are meant to be placed on the table throughout. You can style the napkin by creating shapes, tucks, or drapes to give it a luxurious look.
Centerpiece Check: The placemats should always complement the centerpieces. Popular centre-pieces include tower candles, floral arrangements, candelabra etc. The colours of the candles or flowers can be used as reference to determine the colour or patterns of your placemats.
Aligned Settings: Always align the placemats with the other items on the dining table. There should be even spaces left in between two mat placements. The table should not look too congested. It should be light yet elegant.