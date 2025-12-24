7 easy placemat styling hacks to elevate your dining table look

Layering, colour balance and complementing the serveware, are three key points while you proceed with placemat styling. Here’s what you need to do.

Material Matters: Different materials play a key role in setting the mood for the course. If it’s a playful and relaxed meet-up, opt for linen or cotton ones. If you want to add glam and elegance, then beaded, metallic or faux leather will do the trick. For comfort –parties or regular placements, try rustic and natural materials like woven rattan or jute.

Layer your placemats: If you layer the placemats, it offers a 3D look to the styling. Place a charger plate on top of the mat or a textured napkin. These little nuances make all the difference in the overall styling.

Colour Care: Take a moment to reflect on the theme of the party, or the décor of the house so that the placemats can complement them. You may opt for a contrast but that should also aesthetically align with the overall curation.

The colour palette should ideally be restricted to two to three colours only, ranging from lighter shades to darker hues, giving almost an ombre look. Basic colours that work well include neutrals like ivory or grey, monochromatic colours like black and white, or seasonal colours like maroon, beige, sage, olive etc. Moreover, if your serveware is patterned, then keep placemats of single colour and vice –versa.