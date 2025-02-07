The Plated Project's tableware collection pays heartfelt tribute to Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

Have you ever gone to a city and absolutely fell in love with it? You randomly feel a smile on your face when you wake up in the morning, or take a walk on the streets late at night and feel like you just belong there. The architecture, the culture, roots, and the people around — an amalgamation of their past and the dreams they hold — make up the vibe of the city. Love Letters to a City by The Plated Project, a collection of tableware is an ode to what a city gives us, and the stories they carry. It is an intimate heartfelt tribute to three cities — Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

“The collection is inspired by a simple question — what if the city we call home came alive and stood before us. What would we want to say to it? What emotions would we want to express? We spoke to many people from different cities to learn about their unique experiences and then found stories for each city that come from the collective fabric of these stories,” says Chitresh Sinha.