Woodland wonders: These collections made from inlay work draw from the nostalgia attached to nature

There is a certain charm about the rustic rugged ness of wood. the mate rial exudes rawness and luxurious elegance all at once. The versatile material can be used for an antique, traditional look as well as a contemporary minimal look. The touch and feel of wood itself makes you feel rooted to a power beyond human civilisation. Chippiwara takes the rawness of wood and its natural patterns, and transforms it into magical consoles, wall art, and tables using inlay techniques. Their new Padma and Flora collections are a testament to how the rustic grainy nature of wood can be used to create luxurious elegance.
The Padma collection is inspired by the pichwai art which showcases Krishna’s playful nature, and the landscapes around. The quintessential motifs of lotus and swans can be traced on most pieces in this collection. The Flora series captures the essence of the native plant and animal life that surrounds us, some cherished memories from our childhood, other newfound inspirations from our daily lives. It highlights the hibiscus flower, the songbird in the garden, the parijat on the roads and the intoxicating fragrance of the nagalingam from the pooja room.
“The collection brings back the nostalgia of our grandmother’s garden, some thing that we saw in the past and is now lost in the concrete jungle that we inhabit,” reminisces Tanveen Ratti, the founder. Although both collections draw from traditional influences, motifs like flamingo and dragonfly give it a unique and contemporary touch. They exude the mood of aligning values of the past and integrating them with the relevant present.
Tanveen got the idea of creating something with wood inlay technique during one of her travels to Mysore right after graduating when she discovered rose-wood inlay. She recognised the potential of this dying craft, and wanted to give it a contemporary touch. This gave birth to Marquetry inlay where they use around 40 types of woods with different colours from locally grown trees. The natural hues of the timber range from whites to grey-blues, yellows to reds, beige to browns.
The colour palette is rich and varied, featuring deep rosewood tones alongside lighter natural beige-greys of timber, accented with jewel hues like pinks and olives. The thoughtfully curated colour schemes set this collection apart from locally dyed wood, synthetic imitations, and mass-produced laser-cut alter natives available in the market. Tanveen explains, “The hues depend on the batch of timber and colour it may yield, unlike the standard pan tone tones used in industrial practise. The colours and texture depend on the sunlight, soil and water conditions that grew the tree, making every piece unique.”
Price starts from INR 42,000. Availability on request.