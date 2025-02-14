Woodland wonders: These collections made from inlay work draw from the nostalgia attached to nature

The Padma collection is inspired by the pichwai art which showcases Krishna’s playful nature, and the landscapes around. The quintessential motifs of lotus and swans can be traced on most pieces in this collection. The Flora series captures the essence of the native plant and animal life that surrounds us, some cherished memories from our childhood, other newfound inspirations from our daily lives. It highlights the hibiscus flower, the songbird in the garden, the parijat on the roads and the intoxicating fragrance of the nagalingam from the pooja room.

“The collection brings back the nostalgia of our grandmother’s garden, some thing that we saw in the past and is now lost in the concrete jungle that we inhabit,” reminisces Tanveen Ratti, the founder. Although both collections draw from traditional influences, motifs like flamingo and dragonfly give it a unique and contemporary touch. They exude the mood of aligning values of the past and integrating them with the relevant present.