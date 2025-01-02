2025 Home décor trends: From biophilic design to bold maximalism

In 2025, home décor will reflect a shift toward sustainability and personalisation. Expect a blend of minimalist forms with bold accents, emphasising earthy tones and organic shapes. Furniture will prioritize functionality, adapting to diverse needs. Smart home features will seamlessly integrate with eco-conscious designs, creating energy-efficient, nature-inspired spaces.
We speak to some experts who tell us about the home décor trends that will rule 2025.
"As we look forward to 2025, two key home décor trends redefine modern living: biophilic design and modular, multifunctional furniture. Biophilic design, that combines nature with technology, is evolving to create healthier, more sustainable environments. It is about adding plants and incorporating innovations like dynamic lighting that mimics natural daylight and green walls with automated irrigation systems. These elements work in tandem to restore our connection with nature, enhancing well-being and offering a therapeutic solution to urban, tech-heavy lifestyles. As we face increasing disconnection from nature, this trend provides a forward-thinking approach to living in balance with the environment," says Devika Khosla, creative director, The Works Interiors.
Meanwhile, modular and multifunctional furniture continues to rise in popularity, driven by the growing need for adaptable, space-efficient designs. "As urban spaces shrink and lifestyles become more hybrid, furniture that can transform to suit different needs—like expandable tables or sofas with built-in storage—addresses practical and aesthetic requirements. Homeowners can begin incorporating these trends by opting for smart, modular pieces that optimise space without compromising style, from stackable stools to foldable dining tables. These thoughtful, resource-conscious choices are ideal for the modern home," Devika adds.
As we look ahead to 2025, interior design is set to embrace boldness and individuality, moving away from the understated tones of minimalism. "We’re expecting a resurgence of colour, texture, and innovation. Key trends set to define homes in 2025 range from the revival of Art Deco to the eclectic mix of maximalist. This year brings a variety of options for crafting stylish and functional living spaces. Whether drawn to bold patterns or the tranquility of natural materials, 2025 offers exciting design choices to suit every preference," says Smita Joshi, VP, Home Textiles, Nesterra.
Eco-conscious design will take center stage in 2025, with natural materials like wood, stone, and bamboo bringing warmth and character to interiors. "After years of minimalism, vivid colours and striking patterns are making a bold return, with deep blues, bold oranges, forest greens, geometric shapes, and florals redefining spaces. Art Deco reemerges in its full glamour, with geometric designs, rich hues, and luxurious materials. Maximalism will celebrate individuality by layering vibrant colours, diverse textures, and eclectic elements, creating lively and inviting atmospheres. Meanwhile, technology will seamlessly integrate into home design, with smart lighting enhancing ambience and voice assistants managing everything from entertainment to climate with effortless ease," Smita explains.
According to Amita Trehan, founder, Bravura Design Solutions, "one must start by addressing the physical clutter around a person." A clean, organised space is indeed the first step towards building a clear mind. “Declutter — free yourself from distractions to focus on what you love,” says Amita, as she offers us some key steps to a successful 2025.
Functional aesthetics are a must: Let go of fleeting trends and mindfully curate a space that reflects your personal style, not just the latest internet-inspired images. Thoughtful design is timeless and meaningful.
Invest in smart storage solutions: Thoughtfully designed storage eases daily rituals and transforms your space into one of comfort and elegance. With our collections that never ceases to evolve, optimising every square foot is more critical than we can imagine. Beyond aesthetics, conserving physical and mental energy is a necessity (not a luxury!) we should all prioritise.
Adopt a regular decluttering routine: Treat decluttering as an ongoing and continuous journey rather than a one-time affair. Regular study of your space and habits will reveal what's working and what needs adjustment. This practice will keep your environment clean and your mind stress-free.
Home décor is a continuously evolving art that reflects individuality and the ever-changing trends of the world around us. As we step into 2025, the home décor landscape is set for a creative transformation. "Sustainable living will take center stage, with eco-conscious décor leading the way. Furniture crafted from reclaimed wood, energy-efficient lighting, and natural fabrics like organic cotton and hemp will seamlessly blend luxury with responsibility. Minimalism will take on a cozier vibe, as clean lines merge with soft textures and earthy tones, creating spaces that feel serene yet inviting," Abhaye Gupta, founder, Rabyana Designs, tells us.
He adds, "On the bolder side, vibrant jewel tones such as emerald green and sapphire blue will pair beautifully with geometric patterns, infusing interiors with a dynamic flair. Biophilic design will continue to thrive, incorporating nature indoors with vertical gardens, living walls, and décor elements that echo the tranquility of the outdoors. Technology will also integrate further into home décor, with smart features like voice-controlled lighting and multifunctional furniture becoming staples of modern, sleek spaces. Additionally, vintage-inspired décor will make a nostalgic comeback. Retro pieces including mid-century modern chairs and art deco lighting will add a timeless charm to contemporary homes."
Vikrant Sharma, founding partner and principal architect, Hivemind Design LLP believes two standout home décor trends are set to dominate the design world – Biophilic Design and Refined Maximalism with earthy, organic elements.
"Biophilic Design philosophy emphasises integrating natural elements into interior spaces, promoting improved health, well-being, and productivity. Think large windows that open to natural views, wooden finishes, and the strategic use of natural light to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. This trend ties perfectly into the growing desire for sustainability and healthier living environments, reflecting the rising awareness of climate change," says Vikrant.
On the other hand, refined maximalism is making waves by embracing rich textures, organic shapes, and earthy colour palettes. "With a move away from the generic minimalist aesthetic, people are increasingly personalising their spaces to reflect their unique personalities. Expect to see curved sofas, sculptural décor, and earthy tones like sage green, warm terracotta, and ochre, creating calm, grounded interiors. The fusion of cool metallics like polished chrome and brushed steel with these natural elements adds a sophisticated, layered look that’s both modern and timeless," he says.
Interior design in 2025 is seeing a significant shift towards creating spaces that feel both grounded and sophisticated. One of the most prominent trends is the integration of nature-inspired elements, reflecting our growing desire to stay connected with the natural world.
"Natural materials are taking center stage, with rattan and bamboo emerging as enduring favorites. These materials bring organic textures and warmth to interiors while offering sustainability benefits. They're particularly versatile, working well in both modern and traditional settings," says Rupika Harshwardhan, founder, Jodoh, adding, "Handcrafted pieces are becoming increasingly sought-after as homeowners seek to infuse their spaces with character and authenticity. These artisanal elements add a unique personality to rooms and tell stories through their craftsmanship, making each space feel more intimate and personally curated."
The colour palette for 2025 leans heavily into warm, earthy tones. Beiges, taupes, and terracotta shades are dominating interior spaces, creating cozy and inviting atmospheres. The sophisticated Mocha Mousse shade is particularly noteworthy, offering a rich, deep neutral that adds depth to any room. Rupika says, "Colour drenching, a bold technique where a single colour is used across multiple surfaces in a room, continues to gain momentum. This approach creates cohesive, immersive spaces that feel both contemporary and comforting, and is predicted to remain strong throughout 2025.