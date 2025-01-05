Of opulence and innovation: These new collections by Rabyana Designs blends timeless craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities

Rabyana Designs unveils three collections, an unparalleled symphony of elegance and artistry that redefines the very essence of luxury in modern home décor. This exquisite ensemble – Panthera, Essence of Leaf and Monstera Leaf – is a masterful balance of aesthetics and functionality, a true testament to the transformative power of exceptional design, crafted for those who demand the extraordinary. Every piece in these collections pays homage to the fusion of opulence and innovation, blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities to create living masterpieces that elevate any space.
At the heart of this collection lies the Panthera range, a bold tribute to the wild, capturing nature's untamed allure with sleek sculptural silhouettes and daring metallic accents. The Panthera Photo Frame stands as a commanding design, transforming your cherished memories into opulent keepsakes, while the Panthera Vase Small emanates timeless elegance, infusing any room with sophisticated charm. Both pieces offer an understated glamour that will enrich your home with their presence.
In Essence of Leaf collection, organic elegance is reimagined in a breath-taking celebration of nature's fluid forms. “Inspired by the serenity of leaves and natural motifs, the Essence of Leaf Candle Holder bathes your home in a warm, ethereal glow, creating a sanctuary of indulgence. Paired with the Essence of Leaf Jar Set, an exquisitely crafted organiser, this duo brings natural opulence to your everyday rituals, transforming the mundane into something extraordinary,” says Abhaye Gupta, founder, Rabyana Designs.
And then, there's the Monstera Leaf collection—a tropical symphony of creativity. The Monstera Leaf Bowl, with its intricate cutwork and sumptuous finish, elevates dining and décor to an art form, ensuring every meal becomes a luxurious experience. Complementing it, the Monstera Leaf Wall Art infuses blank spaces with rich textures and dynamic design, turning any wall into a lush canvas of tropical grandeur. Together, these pieces encapsulate the essence of bold luxury, making them must-haves for any aesthete’s home.
Abhaye says, “These collections are far more than a series of décor pieces—it's a living narrative of innovation, artistry, and exclusivity. Each piece tells its own story, weaving together cultural inspiration, meticulous craftsmanship, and avant-garde design. Together, they encapsulate the essence of luxury living, transforming everyday spaces into sanctuaries of style and sophistication.”
Price starts at INR 2,499.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain