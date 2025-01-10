The Dash & Dot collection of lights exudes a playful vibe with basic forms

Simplicity is a very powerful thing. While one is always on the lookout for intricate and complex designs, it is often simple lines and forms which catch the eye. MuseMART’s Dash & Dot collection is a testament to this idea. As the name suggests, this collection of pendent lamps, benches and consoles are all inspired by dashes and dots. The collection embodies playful charm while remaining understated and timeless.
The idea came from a desire to explore how simple shapes could create bold and versatile designs. The team wanted to challenge themselves to craft impactful pieces that feel approachable and adaptable, all while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic.
The collection is primarily crafted in wood, with the lamps featuring contrasting metal elements for added structure and sleekness. The difference in textures—light grainy and smooth, exude an interesting touch.
Dash & Dot is all about creating a space that feels warm, cosy, and effortlessly stylish. The soft light from the lamps and the natural textures of the wood bring a sense of calm and comfort to any room. Whether you’re curling up at home or making guests feel welcome, these pieces set just the right tone—relaxed, inviting, and never over the top.
Prices start at INR 17,500. Available online.