The Fuji collection is inspired by the spirituality and grandeur of the mountain

The past year saw a surge in the biophilic home décor trend — interiors inspired by nature. The trend continues with a change in the calendar as well, except this collection is not inspired by trees and forests, but something more colossal — a mountain. Fleck’s new Fuji collection of tableware is drawn from the magnificence of the mountain. It is not only nature’s spectacle, but also symbolic of spirituality in Japan. The design comprising of simple silhouettes and a luxurious matte gold finish resonates with the symbolism.
“I was captivated by how this sacred mountain embodies the perfect balance between grandeur and serenity. I was drawn to Mount Fuji’s clean geometric form. Its simple yet iconic silhouette seemed perfect for modern home accessories. By reimagining its iconic shape, we wanted to bring the essence of this natural wonder into homes, creating pieces that reflect its timeless elegance. We wanted to create pieces that were both functional and visually striking, while maintaining the simplicity that makes Japanese design so appealing,” says Shruti Gupta, the designer.
The seamless luxurious finish is brought about by the use of brass, made with the sand casting method, which ensures perfection. The process begins with the artisan carefully carving the object’s shape out of hard wax. This wax model is then used to create a cavity in a sand mould. Molten brass is poured into the cavity, and once the metal cools to room temperature, the mould is broken open to reveal the casting. From there, the piece undergoes a meticulous process of shearing, sanding, and polishing to achieve its stunning, golden finish.
This collection is perfect for a festive or a glamorous gathering. It exudes a look coherent to the brand’s philosophy which is ingrained in creating modern and minimal pieces, not compromising on character and functionality. They retain inherent imperfections of the material which make each product unique.
The tableware, primarily in the natural brass colour can be styled with accents of red and green, going along with the feel of nature, Japan and luxury. These colours will bring out opulence of gold while adding a pop of colour.
Price starts at INR 1,800. Available online.