The Fuji collection is inspired by the spirituality and grandeur of the mountain

The past year saw a surge in the biophilic home décor trend — interiors inspired by nature. The trend continues with a change in the calendar as well, except this collection is not inspired by trees and forests, but something more colossal — a mountain. Fleck’s new Fuji collection of tableware is drawn from the magnificence of the mountain. It is not only nature’s spectacle, but also symbolic of spirituality in Japan. The design comprising of simple silhouettes and a luxurious matte gold finish resonates with the symbolism.

“I was captivated by how this sacred mountain embodies the perfect balance between grandeur and serenity. I was drawn to Mount Fuji’s clean geometric form. Its simple yet iconic silhouette seemed perfect for modern home accessories. By reimagining its iconic shape, we wanted to bring the essence of this natural wonder into homes, creating pieces that reflect its timeless elegance. We wanted to create pieces that were both functional and visually striking, while maintaining the simplicity that makes Japanese design so appealing,” says Shruti Gupta, the designer.