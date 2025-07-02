Embracing spirituality: the new home decor trend focused on peace and intention

There’s a quiet shift happening in how people decorate their homes. It’s not just about what looks good anymore — it’s also about what feels good. In the chaos of everyday life, more and more people are turning their homes into spaces that offer peace, grounding, and a sense of something deeper. And that’s where spirituality is coming in — not in a loud or religious way, but in soft, intentional touches.

Decorating with intention

Take mandala art, for example. These circular, intricate designs — once only seen in meditation books — are now showing up on accent walls, headboards, and even as hand-painted floor tiles. For many, it’s not just a design element. It's a symbol of wholeness and balance. Sitting near it, or just seeing it every day, can feel calming.

Tanjore paintings, with their gold leaf detailing and mythological themes, are also finding a new audience. Once reserved for traditional pooja rooms, they’re now being used in hallways, bedrooms, and even minimalist apartments — often paired with modern furniture for an eclectic but rooted vibe.