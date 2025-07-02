Home and Decor

Embracing Spirituality: The new home decor trend focused on peace and intention

Mandala murals, Tanjore paintings, brass Ganeshas, and calming corners — Indian homes are weaving spirituality into their spaces in subtle, beautiful ways
There’s a quiet shift happening in how people decorate their homes. It’s not just about what looks good anymore — it’s also about what feels good. In the chaos of everyday life, more and more people are turning their homes into spaces that offer peace, grounding, and a sense of something deeper. And that’s where spirituality is coming in — not in a loud or religious way, but in soft, intentional touches.

Decorating with intention

Take mandala art, for example. These circular, intricate designs — once only seen in meditation books — are now showing up on accent walls, headboards, and even as hand-painted floor tiles. For many, it’s not just a design element. It's a symbol of wholeness and balance. Sitting near it, or just seeing it every day, can feel calming.

Tanjore paintings, with their gold leaf detailing and mythological themes, are also finding a new audience. Once reserved for traditional pooja rooms, they’re now being used in hallways, bedrooms, and even minimalist apartments — often paired with modern furniture for an eclectic but rooted vibe.

Embracing spirituality: the new home decor trend focused on peace and intention
Buddha idols on console table

People are also creating what some call "calm corners" or "sacred spaces" at home — small nooks with floor cushions, incense, healing crystals, singing bowls, or a simple Ganesha idol. It could be for meditation, journaling, or just taking a breath before the day begins.

Other elements gaining popularity include: Macramé wall hangings with lotus or evil eye motifs; Brass or wooden idols of Buddha or Nataraja on console tables; Terracotta lamps and diyas for warmth and tradition; White curtains and indoor plants to create a mindful, serene vibe; Murals of Bodhi trees or cosmic patterns in entryways or balconies

It’s less about a look and more about a feeling. As homes become more personal, spirituality is becoming part of the aesthetic — helping people feel more connected, more centered, and simply, more at peace.

