Can silverware improve Vaastu in your home?

Have you noticed people buying silver during festivals or for Vaastu? Silver is considered a very positive element to have at home for peace, prosperity and balance.
There are several reasons why you should turn to keeping silver at home. Not only are they financially way reasonable that gold, Vaastu also mentions several other reasons why they should be in your house.
The Moon Symbol
Silver, like the colour, is associated with Moon. This signifies that if you keep silver at home the environment will be calm and peace will prevail. There will be less domestic fights or issues. It also enhances mental clarity which brings about emotional balance and purity among the members of the household.
Health and Wealth
Want a clear manifestation of this age-old statement? Then keep your wealth in silverware for it to multiply and drink and eat out of silverware, to that it improves your health. Those who fall ill frequently or have a tendency of catching illness during seasonal chances, must definitely keep silver at home.
Maintains Balance
Consult a Vaastu expert and if they notice any negativities or imbalances popularly called vaastu dosh, then immediately place silver at home. It helps in neutralising all the imbalances and creates a positive environment to live in. Keep an eye out for directions like North and North – West which have highest chances of defects; place silver there helps create a safe space in your homes.
Spread Positivity
With an ability to negate negative energy, silver is often considered auspicious specially during festivals and occasions. People prefer to buy idols, thrones, or make small investments in silver to maintain peace at home.
What silver pieces to keep at home?
Are you keen on keeping silverware but do not know where to start? Your prayer room can have utensil sets or thrones or idol accessories which are made of silver. Many prefer to keep a silver locker for storing cash in order to pay respect to Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. Your eating utensils can be of silver. In fact many ancestral houses still have silverware for eating, regular purpose or during special occasions. Come festivities, especially Dhanteras and Diwali, silver is the most auspicious item to either purchase for your own home or give it as a gift.
If you are keeping silver at home according to Vaastu then be mindful of not keeping any silverware which is broken or tarnished. Moreover, silver should be kept and handled with respect. One should not have them lying anywhere in the house. It is believed if disrespected, then it might bring bad luck.