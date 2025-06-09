Can silverware improve Vaastu in your home?

There are several reasons why you should turn to keeping silver at home. Not only are they financially way reasonable that gold, Vaastu also mentions several other reasons why they should be in your house.

The Moon Symbol

Silver, like the colour, is associated with Moon. This signifies that if you keep silver at home the environment will be calm and peace will prevail. There will be less domestic fights or issues. It also enhances mental clarity which brings about emotional balance and purity among the members of the household.

Health and Wealth

Want a clear manifestation of this age-old statement? Then keep your wealth in silverware for it to multiply and drink and eat out of silverware, to that it improves your health. Those who fall ill frequently or have a tendency of catching illness during seasonal chances, must definitely keep silver at home.