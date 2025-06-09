Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta's new ‘Farmhouse Collection’ is an ode to slow living

There’s something undeniably grounding about a farmhouse. The raw wood under your feet, the cool breeze, the smell of damp mud, chirping of birds, and just the slow, earthy rhythm of it all. The new Farmhouse Collection by Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta taps into this deeply nostalgic sensibility.
The collection brings together furniture and décor inspired by rustic living, tribal influences, and nature’s whimsy. A mirror of Shabnam’s characteristic style of playing with textures and bold statements, it lends a tactile feel, truly transporting you to a farmhouse. From animal shaped tables to embroidered ottomans and tribal-fabric chairs, “Every piece is bold, eclectic, and full of soul — to be enjoyed by those who seek authenticity and artistry in their homes,” she says.
Taking a step away from seamless minimalist designs, what makes us remember the lived-in farmhouses are the textures and imperfections. How a log might be converted into a bench, or sometimes a simple stack of hay doubled as a mattress and pillow. To retain this authentic feel, Shabnam says, “We’ve layered natural materials, warm textures, and imperfect beauty to create a lived-in, soulful aesthetic. From the natural finishes to the handwoven textiles and quirky shapes and forms, everything is designed to feel like it belongs in a vibrant, storied farmhouse. Moody lighting, tribal fabrics, and textured surfaces complete the look.”
Sourcing the right material was at the core of this collection. The furniture is made from reclaimed wood, tribal weaves, fibre and casted metal. The materials are worked by hand — brushed, embroidered, carved, or cast — using time-honoured techniques. Small-batch production and a focus on longevity, these are pieces meant to be lived with, passed on, and cherished.
The design philosophy at Peacock Life is rooted in craft. “We believe that spaces should reflect the lives and stories of those who inhabit them. That’s why we celebrate bold ideas, honest materials, and the handmade. Our work blends Indian heritage with a fresh, global sensibility,” Shabnam says.
The Farmhouse collection evokes warmth, curiosity, and a love for nature. The mood is rustic but refined, playful yet peaceful — much like an old farmhouse that has evolved over time with stories, objects, and layers of personality.
Prices start Rs 52,000. Available at Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta, Jubilee Hills.
