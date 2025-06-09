Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta's new ‘Farmhouse Collection’ is an ode to slow living

There’s something undeniably grounding about a farmhouse. The raw wood under your feet, the cool breeze, the smell of damp mud, chirping of birds, and just the slow, earthy rhythm of it all. The new Farmhouse Collection by Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta taps into this deeply nostalgic sensibility.

Slow and rustic living

The collection brings together furniture and décor inspired by rustic living, tribal influences, and nature’s whimsy. A mirror of Shabnam’s characteristic style of playing with textures and bold statements, it lends a tactile feel, truly transporting you to a farmhouse. From animal shaped tables to embroidered ottomans and tribal-fabric chairs, “Every piece is bold, eclectic, and full of soul — to be enjoyed by those who seek authenticity and artistry in their homes,” she says.