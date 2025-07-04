This decor label brings the spirit of stallions and cheetahs indoors with the Console & Mirror Collection

Step into a realm where luxury isn’t just seen but felt, where every surface tells a story and every detail commands attention—this is the essence of Rabyana Design’s latest Console & Mirror Collection, a masterful fusion of strength, elegance, and individuality crafted to elevate interiors into breathtaking statements.
Ranging from the regal glow of polished gold finishes to the raw, tactile textures of sculpted metal and stone, this collection showcases bold motifs inspired by the wild spirit of stallions and cheetahs, intricate geometric patterns, and refined details that speak of timeless character and artisanal excellence.
Abhaye Gupta, founder of Rabyana Design, shares, “The animal motifs—stallions and cheetahs—are drawn from their raw power, grace, and spirit, timeless symbols of strength, speed, and elegance. Each motif is carefully sculpted to capture motion and emotion, sparking a visual dialogue and adding a storytelling layer that connects art with nature; luxury with instinct. The bold stance of a stallion or the sleek curve of a cheetah brings life and dynamism into any interior space, transforming furniture into a narrative.”
But it’s not just artistry for artistry’s sake. At Rabyana Design, art has a purpose—every console and mirror is as functional as it is sculptural. Abhaye emphasises balancing form and function by blending architectural precision with artistic detailing, ensuring sleek, usable surfaces enhanced by dramatic curves, carvings, or motifs that never compromise practicality. “This creates pieces that feel luxurious yet livable, turning everyday routines into refined experiences,” he says.
Console & Mirror Collection bridges traditional luxury and contemporary aesthetics by pairing noble materials like marble and granite—echoing timeless craftsmanship—with bold silhouettes, clean lines, and unconventional forms that breathe modern freshness. “Sacred geometry and high-contrast textures root the designs in rich artistic heritage while speaking to today’s sensibilities, creating pieces both familiar and unexpected, resonant with duality and versatile charm,” Abhaye shares.
Materials like virgin aluminum, granite, and marble are carefully chosen not just for durability but for the sensory experience—aluminum’s crisp finish feels light yet strong, granite grounds with texture and weight, and marble imparts refined smoothness and opulence, layering substance with artistic expression.
Abhaye explains “timeless character” as the collection’s guiding principle—crafting pieces that transcend fleeting trends with sculptural forms, classic materials, and artistic details that age beautifully to become woven into the home’s story rather than mere accents. The balance of sacred geometry’s divine proportions with asymmetry’s organic movement creates designs that feel both rooted and dynamic, intuitive yet artistic.
Lighting and placement play pivotal roles—textured surfaces and reflective finishes respond to natural and artificial light, casting shadows and highlights that amplify the grain of granite or shimmer of aluminum. “Mirrors extend this effect by adding dimension and openness, turning each piece into part of a larger lighting narrative that elevates its surroundings,” the founder says.
Sculpting intricate details in metal is a challenge of balancing precision and structural integrity, especially with aluminum’s demands for fine fur textures or layered geometry. Abhaye credits skilled artisans who push metalwork boundaries while honoring the brand’s vision, transforming raw materials into refined sculptures.
Versatility is key—whether minimalists seeking calm, sculptural statements or maximalists craving bold focal points, the collection’s clean lines, muted tones, rich contrasts, and dramatic forms adapt seamlessly, maintaining luxury without overwhelming or underwhelming.
Ultimately, Rabyana Design aims to evoke refined boldness through these pieces, inviting pause and admiration. Crafted with quiet opulence and sculptural depth, each console or mirror serves not just as furniture but as meaningful, inspiring art that endures in any setting, making every space feel both strong and beautifully alive.
