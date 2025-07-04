This decor label brings the spirit of stallions and cheetahs indoors with the Console & Mirror Collection

Abhaye Gupta, founder of Rabyana Design, shares, “The animal motifs—stallions and cheetahs—are drawn from their raw power, grace, and spirit, timeless symbols of strength, speed, and elegance. Each motif is carefully sculpted to capture motion and emotion, sparking a visual dialogue and adding a storytelling layer that connects art with nature; luxury with instinct. The bold stance of a stallion or the sleek curve of a cheetah brings life and dynamism into any interior space, transforming furniture into a narrative.”

But it’s not just artistry for artistry’s sake. At Rabyana Design, art has a purpose—every console and mirror is as functional as it is sculptural. Abhaye emphasises balancing form and function by blending architectural precision with artistic detailing, ensuring sleek, usable surfaces enhanced by dramatic curves, carvings, or motifs that never compromise practicality. “This creates pieces that feel luxurious yet livable, turning everyday routines into refined experiences,” he says.