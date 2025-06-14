‘Luxor’ collection by Studio Abrash is a modern reimagining of Mamluk artistry

Step into the world of Studio Abrash’s Luxor collection, where ancient artistry meets modern soul, where the echoes of 15th-century Egypt are not just heard but felt beneath your feet. The collection isn’t merely inspired by the iconic Mamluk designs—it’s a thoughtful, layered reinterpretation, a conversation between centuries.
“We drew inspiration from the visual richness of Mamluk design and reimagined it through a modern lens,” say co-founders Shrutee Jain and Sahil Jain. “The core elements—like the medallion and symmetrical layouts—have been adapted with refined proportions, open spaces, and a softened palette to fit today’s interiors with ease.”
Here, every line, every loop of hand-knotted wool is intentional. The central medallion—commanding, intricate, and precise—sits at the heart of each Luxor rug, both literally and metaphorically. “Its star-like or polygonal shape commands attention and brings a sense of staged weight and visual focus,” they explain. “The medallion acts as the ‘centre of attention’. Historically, central medallions focused the viewer’s eye and added symbolic weight—for us, Luxor’s medallion does just that, giving clarity and hierarchy to the design.”
But the Luxor rug is not just about geometric dominance—it also breathes with nature. “We’ve used floral elements to guide the eye and contrast with more angular forms in the rug,” the duo shares. “Their placement highlights key sections, enhancing the overall composition and giving the design a sense of quiet rhythm and flow.” This interplay between structure and softness is what elevates the Luxor beyond being a decorative object—it becomes a tactile narrative of balance.
Crafted from imported, hand-spun wool, every rug in the Luxor collection is a story in texture and technique. There is discipline in its symmetrical layouts, precision in its knotting, and grace in its detailed borders. “Rich yet restrained tones of deep blues and muted reds, adapted from traditional palettes to feel modern and soft,” round out the palette, creating a canvas that’s both rooted and contemporary.
The material choices are as intentional as the motifs. “We think hand-spun wool and silk give Luxor rugs a rich, authentic texture that machine-made fibers can’t match,” they affirm. “The process of hand-spinning also requires great skill and patience, highlighting the craftsmanship behind each rug and turning it into a true work of art.” Each piece is singular, shaped by the hands of artisans who carry generations of wisdom.
But beneath the surface, there’s something even deeper—mathematics and cosmology, woven into form. “The Luxor rugs use kaleidoscopic designs — deeply rooted in mathematics, using precise angles and symmetry,” they say. “Just like the universe is made up of repeating cycles and symmetrical formations, the rug’s design echoes this cosmic order.”
And while the roots run deep, innovation is never far. “We collaborate with skilled artisans who use age-old weaving techniques... while also focusing on eco-friendly and sustainable materials,” the co-founders explain. Recycled fibres, natural dyes, and even old sari silks find new life in these luxurious forms.
Whether you want quiet minimalism or layered opulence, Luxor adapts. “From selecting the right design, size, shape, and colour palette to choosing fibres, textures, and pile heights, we offer complete flexibility,” they tell us.
And in the end, that’s what makes this collection timeless. “Luxor rugs feel timeless because they blend historical richness with a refined, contemporary sensibility,” Shrutee and Sahil say with quiet pride.
Price on request.
Available online.
