‘Luxor’ collection by Studio Abrash is a modern reimagining of Mamluk artistry

Crafted from imported, hand-spun wool, every rug in the Luxor collection is a story in texture and technique. There is discipline in its symmetrical layouts, precision in its knotting, and grace in its detailed borders. “Rich yet restrained tones of deep blues and muted reds, adapted from traditional palettes to feel modern and soft,” round out the palette, creating a canvas that’s both rooted and contemporary.

The material choices are as intentional as the motifs. “We think hand-spun wool and silk give Luxor rugs a rich, authentic texture that machine-made fibers can’t match,” they affirm. “The process of hand-spinning also requires great skill and patience, highlighting the craftsmanship behind each rug and turning it into a true work of art.” Each piece is singular, shaped by the hands of artisans who carry generations of wisdom.

But beneath the surface, there’s something even deeper—mathematics and cosmology, woven into form. “The Luxor rugs use kaleidoscopic designs — deeply rooted in mathematics, using precise angles and symmetry,” they say. “Just like the universe is made up of repeating cycles and symmetrical formations, the rug’s design echoes this cosmic order.”