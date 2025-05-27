The ‘Bullfrog’ collection turns seating into sculptural performance

“Bullfrog’s design philosophy hinges on the idea that furniture should be as dynamic and personal as the people who use it,” says Sukriti Sharrma, from Plüsch. “Their pieces are sculptural, yet inviting, merging bold silhouettes with surprising mobility.” Think rotating seats, asymmetrical backrests, hidden compartments—each detail is as functional as it is emotionally resonant, made to move with you, not just sit still.

With 29 years of European design wisdom behind it, the collection enters the Indian context not as a foreign import but a fluent speaker of hybrid lifestyles. “Its products adapt seamlessly to India’s blend of formal and informal living,” says Sukriti, highlighting the growing love for alfresco living and luxe indoor lounging alike. And with innovation at its core, Bullfrog’s sofas morph into lounges, extend platforms, shift backrests, all with intuitive ease. “The furniture becomes an active participant in the user’s lifestyle,” she notes.