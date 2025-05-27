The ‘Bullfrog’ collection turns seating into sculptural performance

When function dances with form and every seat becomes a statement, you get Bullfrog—Plüsch’s bold, expressive furniture line that redefines how we live, lounge, and look at our spaces. Equal parts sculptural and sensorial, the collection blurs boundaries between object and experience, bringing a German legacy of craftsmanship into the heart of Indian homes. With designs that swivel, stretch, and shift in mood and mood board, Bullfrog is furniture that doesn’t just sit pretty—it performs, evolves, and invites.
“Bullfrog’s design philosophy hinges on the idea that furniture should be as dynamic and personal as the people who use it,” says Sukriti Sharrma, from Plüsch. “Their pieces are sculptural, yet inviting, merging bold silhouettes with surprising mobility.” Think rotating seats, asymmetrical backrests, hidden compartments—each detail is as functional as it is emotionally resonant, made to move with you, not just sit still.
With 29 years of European design wisdom behind it, the collection enters the Indian context not as a foreign import but a fluent speaker of hybrid lifestyles. “Its products adapt seamlessly to India’s blend of formal and informal living,” says Sukriti, highlighting the growing love for alfresco living and luxe indoor lounging alike. And with innovation at its core, Bullfrog’s sofas morph into lounges, extend platforms, shift backrests, all with intuitive ease. “The furniture becomes an active participant in the user’s lifestyle,” she notes.
Luxury meets resilience here: plush upholstery foams, UV-resistant outdoor fabrics, and corrosion-proof frames ensure that Bullfrog looks and feels luxurious—whether perched on a sun-drenched deck or nestled in a moody media room. “Material integrity is non-negotiable,” Sukriti confirms. Every element is built to withstand not just weather but time.
And then, there’s the joy of customisation—of shaping a piece that reflects your own rhythm. Want clean geometry with artisanal flair? The Sphinx collection offers cubic perfection in a trio of styles. Prefer something softer, more fluid? Od Lagoon invites you to sink into sculptural serenity.
All of it grounded in a design language that shuns fleeting trends and embraces timeless expression. “Bullfrog’s aesthetic is rooted in being timeless—it’s never conventional, but always considered,” says Sukriti. It’s bold, it’s balanced, it’s beautifully built to be lived in—and loved for a long time.
